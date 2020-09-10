SI.com
Week 1: Saints Thursday Injury Report

Kyle T. Mosley

New Orleans Saints listed three players on their Week 1 injury report for Thursday, September 10, 2020. As the team prepares to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday inside of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, two players remained on the initial injury report, and one important player left practice because of an injury.

New Orleans Saints DB P.J. Williams
P.J. Williams, DBDerick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

SAINTS INJURY REPORT

DID NOT PRACTICE: 

  1. DE Marcus Davenport (elbow)
  2. C/G Cesar Ruiz (ankle)

LIMITED PRACTICE: DB P.J. Williams (back)

According to local reports, Marcus Davenport and Cesar Ruiz "were not spotted" at the open portion of practice. SNN's John Hendrix believes New Orleans can replace Davenport and Ruiz with Trey Hendrickson at pass rusher and Nick Easton battling next to LT Terron Armstead at the right guard position.

Williams, limited in practice, is important for the Saints because of his versatility in the team's secondary. Ceedy Duce and Williams were to have assignments in the nickel position and playing against TE Rob Gronkowski on Sunday.

Typically, if a player does not practice for a Thursday practice, they usually do not dress on Sunday. Since this is a critical season and NFC South opener for New Orleans, we will monitor Ruiz and Davenport's health.

USATSI_10394610_168388561_lowres
Saints CB Marshon Lattimore breaks-up a pass to Buccaneers WR Mike Evans - USA Today Sports

BUCCANEERS INJURY REPORT

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be without the services of Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans on Sunday. Tom Brady is going on the road against the Saints and may not have his best and most potent target. If Evans remains sidelined with a hamstring injury could be a problem for the Bucs.

Three players return to practice on Thursday for Tampa Bay.  

INJURY LIST

  1. S Andrew Adams (hamstring) – Full Participation
  2. CB Parnell Motley (hamstring) – Full Participation
  3. CB Ryan Smith (hamstring) - Full Participation
  4. OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

*From Tampa Bay Buccaneer website

