Week 15: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The first injury report of a highly anticipated Chiefs-Saints Week 15 matchup has dropped. Nine players were listed for New Orleans on Wednesday, with six not practicing.

Did Not Practice: Malcom Brown (shoulder/calf), Nick Easton (concussion), Michael Thomas (ankle), Malcolm Roach (illness), Deonte Harris (neck), Tommylee Lewis (illness)

Limited: Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Marcus Davenport (quad), Andrus Peat (foot)

Easton suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Eagles and did not return. Harris has been nursing a neck injury, and hasn't played in quite some time. It's just the first report, so there's no need to panic just yet. However, we'll just have to monitor the injuries as the week progresses.

Some good news from today to report is that Drew Brees has been designated to return to practice from injured reserve, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. We'll see what his status is like for Sunday, as it looks to be Taysom Hill vs. Patrick Mahomes.