Week 16: Saints Tuesday Injury Report

Four starters were listed as did not practice for the New Orleans Saints after their walk-thru on Tuesday.

The New Orleans Saints' first injury report of Week 16 was released this afternoon and included four Saints starters that were listed as DNPs following the Saints walk-thru on Tuesday. The injury report is an estimation as the team did not partake in a full-contact practice.

Here is how the injured members of the Black and Gold stand to begin the week in preparation for their Christmas Day showdown with the Vikings.



Did Not Practice:

WR Tre'Quan Smith (Ankle)

OL Andrus Peat (Ankle)

OL Nick Easton (Concussion)

FS Marcus Williams (Ankle)

Limited:

DE Carl Granderson (Neck)

DT Malcom Brown (Calf)

Both WR Tre'Quan Smith and FS Marcus Williams appear on the Saints injury report after exiting Sunday's action against the Chiefs. Another player who left Sunday's matchup DE Trey Hendrickson, who is tied for the league lead in sacks, did not appear on the Saints' injury report and appears to be fine after taking a stinger according to Nick Underhill.

The Vikings' initial injury included eight players that did not practice and four that were limited. Their injury report is below:

The New Orleans Saints will host their final home regular-season game on Christmas Day as they battle the Minnesota Vikings. For the third consecutive week, the Saints have the ability to clinch the NFC South division title that would in turn guarantee a playoff game inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Vikings and Saints are scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 PM CST on FOX and the NFL Network.

