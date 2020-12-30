NewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Week 17: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Eight players pop up on the first Saints injury report of Week 17.
The first injury report of the Week 17 Saints regular season finale has dropped, as eight players are listed on Wednesday's report. Here's how it shapes out for New Orleans.

Did Not Practice: Marcus Williams (ankle), Josh Hill (hand)

Limited: David Onyemata (knee), Latavius Murray (quadricep), Trey Hendrickson (neck)

Full: Malcom Brown (calf), Andrus Peat (ankle), Nick Easton (concussion)

ESPN's Mike Triplett had the pool report for Wednesday, and noted that among those not spotted at practice were C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Marcus Williams, David Onyemata, Latavius Murray, and Josh Hill.

It's encouraging news to see Brown and Easton both practicing in full, as those could be big boosts for the Saints in the postseason. Williams is dealing with a low-ankle sprain, and while it's not feared to be serious, there's some precaution and no rush for him to come back right now. Josh Hill got hurt in the Vikings game after being on the field for just one snap, as he's apparently dealing with a finger injury.

As always, it's just the first report, so we'll just have to keep watching as it unfolds for the rest of the week.

