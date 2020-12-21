Saints DB Marcus Williams Dodges a Major Injury

New Orleans Saints FS Marcus Williams may have avoided a major injury, per reports on his initial medical evaluation.

New Orleans Saints DB Marcus Williams exited Sunday's action against the Kansas City Chiefs with an apparent injury to his leg/ankle after breaking up a pass attempt on third down. The fourth-year player was seen with a trainer walking to the Saints' locker room without a helmet and did not return to action in the fourth quarter.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Williams' injury is being diagnosed as a low-ankle sprain, and he will have tests performed tomorrow, adding it doesn’t appear to be too serious. Williams has started all 14 games of the season for the Saints at free safety. He has 59 tackles and collected a team-high three interceptions.

The initial diagnosis indicates that Williams did not suffer a high-ankle sprain - the same injury that has kept wide receiver Michael Thomas sidelined for most of the season. Williams has played a vital role in the Saints' defense success over the past two months and appears to have dodged a more severe injury.

Williams, a 2017 second-round pick, has played in and started 60 games for the New Orleans Saints through his 4-year NFL career. The Utah product has 13 NFL interceptions and finished last season as one of Pro Football Focus' highest-rated safeties.

