Jameis Winston agrees to $1.1M and enrolls in Saints QB University

It does not take a rocket scientist to understand if you sit in a room with Sean Payton and Drew Brees for one hour, you will be light-years ahead most of your NFL competitors. Teddy Bridgewater knew it. Taysom Hill understands it. A lucrative contract wasn't the issue for Winston, learning was. Especially, since his career is at a crossroads.

On April 29, 2020, Jameis Winston signed with the New Orleans Saints. The terms of Winston's contract with the Saints is for a $1.1.M with a base salary of $952K, $148K sign-on bonus, and $3.4M in incentives for one-year. Field Yates, ESPN

It could have been “take the money”, and yet head down a path of NFL QB purgatory, become a QB journeyman, or at worst, join the ranks of another promising talent gone bust. Winston made the smart play by being humble and learning from great offensive football minds. Jameis chose the latter. Think about what he chose. He will sit in a QB room comprising HC Sean Payton, OC Pete Carmichael, Jr., and QB Drew Brees. One is an offensive genius, the other is a great instructor/implementer, and the other is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Winston chose wisely.

Brees is entering his 20th NFL season and has a new seasoned backup with Winston in his sixth-year as a professional QB. The issue on whether Winston or QB Taysom Hill will be Drew Brees' primary backup is and should be a moot point. The manner Sean Payton handled Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill serves as a reminder of how the Drew Brees backup sweepstakes will operate.

Hill's role will be New Orleans' all-purpose offensive threat. His ability to play QB, RB, TE, and WR is unparalleled in today's NFL. Winston can also serve as a dangerous asset for Sean Payton. The Buccaneers' 2015 #1 draft choice has 70 game starts and 11 game-winning drives in his NFL career. Also, he threw for 19,737 yards, 121 TDs, and 88 INTs at 61.3% while in Tampa. The Saints will use his experience, arm, and talent as an insurance policy for Brees in case of injury. Jameis' 77 rushing first-downs proves he dangerous on the ground like Hill. His 6-4, 231 lb frame makes it difficult for opposing defenses to tackle in the open field.

Winston will learn from a guru (Payton) and savant (Brees). This could chart a path for him to correct a few flaws in the game contributing to his failures as a starting quarterback. His mechanics, foot-work, decision-making, and leadership. They can correct these with proper training and direction. Besides, having a proven leader in Drew Brees will be a tremendous benefit. The ability to learn how to play the game on an elite level may take Jameis Winston a notch higher in the NFL. Joining New Orleans may be the most mature decision he has made in his 26 years.