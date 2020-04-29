Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Jameis Winston agrees to $1.1M and enrolls in Saints QB University

Kyle T. Mosley

It does not take a rocket scientist to understand if you sit in a room with Sean Payton and Drew Brees for one hour, you will be light-years ahead most of your NFL competitors.  Teddy Bridgewater knew it.  Taysom Hill understands it.  A lucrative contract wasn't the issue for Winston, learning was.  Especially, since his career is at a crossroads. 

It could have been “take the money”, and yet head down a path of NFL QB purgatory, become a QB journeyman, or at worst, join the ranks of another promising talent gone bust. Winston made the smart play by being humble and learning from great offensive football minds. Jameis chose the latter. Think about what he chose. He will sit in a QB room comprising HC Sean Payton, OC Pete Carmichael, Jr., and QB Drew Brees. One is an offensive genius, the other is a great instructor/implementer, and the other is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. Winston chose wisely. 

Winston on Joining the Saints
Credit: Sports Illustrated

Brees is entering his 20th NFL season and has a new seasoned backup with Winston in his sixth-year as a professional QB.  The issue on whether Winston or QB Taysom Hill will be Drew Brees' primary backup is and should be a moot point.  The manner Sean Payton handled Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill serves as a reminder of how the Drew Brees backup sweepstakes will operate.  

Hill's role will be New Orleans' all-purpose offensive threat.  His ability to play QB, RB, TE, and WR is unparalleled in today's NFL.  Winston can also serve as a dangerous asset for Sean Payton. The Buccaneers' 2015 #1 draft choice has 70 game starts and 11 game-winning drives in his NFL career.  Also, he threw for 19,737 yards, 121 TDs, and 88 INTs at 61.3% while in Tampa.   The Saints will use his experience, arm, and talent as an insurance policy for Brees in case of injury.  Jameis' 77 rushing first-downs proves he dangerous on the ground like Hill.  His 6-4, 231 lb frame makes it difficult for opposing defenses to tackle in the open field.  

Winston will learn from a guru (Payton) and savant (Brees). This could chart a path for him to correct a few flaws in the game contributing to his failures as a starting quarterback. His mechanics, foot-work, decision-making, and leadership.  They can correct these with proper training and direction. Besides, having a proven leader in Drew Brees will be a tremendous benefit. The ability to learn how to play the game on an elite level may take Jameis Winston a notch higher in the NFL. Joining New Orleans may be the most mature decision he has made in his 26 years.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Saints Draft Insider: Cesar Ruiz, a Big Guy with a Big Heart

New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz to become an immediate starter on the offensive line. But, Cesar's heart may make an immediate fan favorite in the Who Dat Nation.

Dr.C

by

Iamfree504

NFL Draft Live Stream: New Orleans Saints 2020 Draft

Saints News Network's live coverage of the New Orleans Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Top free agents by positions remaining for New Orleans Saints

Could the New Orleans Saints add a few more players from the talent still on the free agent market?

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

New Orleans Saints to Sign Quarterback Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints are close to a one-year contract with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose

Saints UDFA Profile: Calvin Throckmorton, Offensive Lineman

New Orleans Saints profile on undrafted free agent, OL Calvin Throckmorton of Oregon.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints make Jameis Winston signing official

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday evening that the one-year deal with Jameis Winston is official.

John Hendrix

Saints 2020 Draft Grades from NFL Draft Experts

NFL Draft experts grade the New Orleans Saints and their 2020 NFL Draft Class of C/G Cesar Ruiz, LB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman, and QB Tommy Stevens.

Kyle T. Mosley

NFL Draft Live Blog: New Orleans Saints 2020 Draft

New Orleans Saints live blog in the 2020 NFL Draft from Saints News Network and Sports Illustrated.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

SI Draft Tracker

Cesar Ruiz reveals new jersey number with Saints

First-rounder Cesar Ruiz revealed his jersey number for the 2020 season on Monday, which is sure to bring nostalgic memories up for Saints fans.

John Hendrix

Day 2 Draft Prospects for the New Orleans Saints

Several top prospects are still on the board for the New Orleans Saints as the 2020 NFL Draft moves into Day Two.

Bob Rose

by

Bob Rose