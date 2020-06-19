Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
GM Report

Saints Coaches are Impressed with Jameis Winston

BtBoylan

“You throw in Pete Carmichael, Joe Lombardi and Sean Payton on the offensive side of the ball, those creative minds... Jameis Winston will learn more football in a year than he has in his lifetime."  Jeff Ireland, Saints Assistant GM

The newest member of the Saints QB room has impressed many this offseason. The biggest takeaways of Jameis Winston thus far is his intelligence, preparation, and humility. Winston has displayed flashes of excellence as an NFL QB, which has earned a Pro-Bowl, NFC Weekly honor, and led the NFL QBs in passing last season. However, his perceived immaturity has always been a knock on Winston. If you combine his youth with inconsistent play and shaky mechanics, and it is clear to see the position Winston finds himself with the Saints as a backup to Drew Brees.

The former Heisman Winner reportedly turned down a more lucrative contract to join the Saints to enroll in “QB U.” The deal will allow Winston a year to sit and learn behind a future HOF QB in Brees and offensive nuances of the game from HC Sean Payton. Early into his enrollment at a new QB school, it sounds like Winston's first few weeks at "QB U" have been successful. New Orleans Saints OC Pete Carmichael spoke highly of the former #1 overall pick on a media conference call this week.

"I think he's a talented football player and he's done a lot of great things in this league already and we're excited to have him. Just in these meetings that we've been having with these virtual meetings, the one thing that stands out to me right away is that he's sharp, he's smart, he has asked the right questions. And so he has that experience and he's got the ability, you see him throw the ball down field, he's got excellent arm strength. So there's a lot to be excited about and we're looking forward to working with him."

In 2019, Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw for 30+ TDs & 30+ INT in a single season despite leading the league in passing yards. Notwithstanding his turnover issues early in his career, Carmichael remains confident about Winston's NFL future. 

"Go back and look at a lot of successful quarterbacks in this league and Jameis is still young. He's 26 years old. It took Drew [Brees] a couple of years to get going as well. We feel really good about having that player in the building."

Winston joined the Saints on a one-year, $1.1M deal to replace former Saints QB, Teddy Bridgwater, as a backup. Bridgewater signed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason to become their starter replacing QB Cam Newton. The former Bucs QB, Winston, provides the Saints with a proven NFL QB to backup Brees. The move by the team them time to develop QB Taysom Hill and have him continue to play as the "jack-of-all-Saints" role within Sean Payton's system. 

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Superdome renovations will continue after multiple workers contract COVID-19

32 Mercedes-Benz Superdome renovation workers have contracted COVID-19.

Dr.C

by

JMcGuan

Saints Offense will be Balanced and Prolific with these Role Players

The New Orleans Saints role players will make significant contributions to the offense in 2020 for Head Coach Sean Payton.

Bob Rose

by

JMcGuan

Drew Brees and his foundation opens Food Bank and surpasses $40M in donations

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and wife Britanny have opened a food bank in Lafayette, LA.

BtBoylan

Should the Saints make a trade for S Jamal Adams?  Well, I'm glad you asked!

Does it make sense for the New Orleans Saints to pursue New York Jets Safety Jamal Adams in a trade?

Kyle T. Mosley

3 Saints Newcomers to watch at Training Camp

The New Orleans Saints welcome a handful of new faces to the team during the offseason. These three new faces are ones to watch out for in July's training camp.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Will Get a Dominant Alvin Kamara in 2020

We should expect Alvin Kamara to again be one of the league's most productive offensive players again in 2020.

Bob Rose

by

BtBoylan

Biggest Saints questions: Can New Orleans four-peat the NFC South?

The New Orleans Saints have an opportunity to do something that's never been done in the NFC South this season, and that's win a fourth-straight division title. It might be their toughest road yet.

John Hendrix

by

BtBoylan

CNN hires Saints Malcolm Jenkins as Contributor on Social Justice

New Orleans Saints Safety Malcolm Jenkins becomes the first athlete, still in his playing career, to join CNN as a contributor.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Notes & Quotes: Kamara at NASCAR, Saints WRs, & Bayou Blitz Podcast

Notes and quotes from the week of June 8th on New Orleans Saints players, NASCAR, coaches, and Bayou Blitz Podcast.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints & NFL stand against Social Injustice

The New Orleans Saints and NFL announce financial and programs to support the fight against racism and social injustice in America.

Dr.C