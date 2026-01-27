Saints Star Projected to Leave New Orleans to Join Rams

The New Orleans Saints showed down the stretch that the roster as currently constructed can win games with Tyler Shough under center.

Even as injuries piled up, Shough looked good down the stretch and now has a full offseason to prepare as the team's starter. The defense took a step forward, specifically in the second half of the season. Overall, the Saints allowed the ninth-fewest yards per game in 2025 at 295.2 yards per game. New Orleans finished one spot behind the AFC Champion New England Patriots and three spots behind the NFC Champion Seattle Seahawks.

The Saints won't just be able to simply run it back, though. After the Super Bowl, the National Football League Draft will quickly approach, along with free agency. Plus, the trade market will open. The NFL is a business and the Saints certainly will have some turnover. One guy to watch will be cornerback Alontae Taylor. He's viewed as one of the top pending free agents in football. CBS Sports' Zachary Pereles ranked Taylor as the No. 14 overall pending free agent, but predicted that he will leave to join the Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints need to find a way to retain Alontae Taylor

"No. 14. CB Alontae Taylor: Rams," Pereles said. "Taylor had his best year as a pro in 2025, and the Rams have a clear need at cornerback. Whether they address it in free agency or the draft remains TBD, but in this projection, they nab one of the top free agents available. Other suitors: Saints, Dolphins, Titans."

Taylor is just 27 years old and had two interceptions, two sacks, 11 passes defended, and held opposing quarterbacks to a 68.1 completion rate in 2025 on 94 attempts against him in coverage.

Spotrac currently has Taylor's projected market rate set at just over $33 million across three seasons.

With the way the 2025 season ended for the Saints, New Orleans should be ready to invest this offseason — and this includes finding a way to retain Taylor. The Saints are trending upwards. Losing a player like Taylor would be a step backward. If the Saints could enter the 2026 season with Kool-Aid McKinstry, Taylor and Quincy Riley in place still plus another piece, they could have a very good secondary. But it comes down to whether the Saints can get a deal over the finish line in free agency.

