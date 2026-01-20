Saints $7 Million CB Linked To Cowboys After 4-Year Stint

The New Orleans Saints showed a lot of promise last year, but they're far from a finished product. They seem to have their franchise quarterback in Tyler Shough, which should kickstart their rebuild in a big way.

But they need to be active this offseason. They're going to need to make some moves in free agency, especially considering cornerback Alontae Taylor is headed to the open market this winter. The Saints need to do everything in their power to retain him, as he looks like a potential star cornerback. But if they can't re-sign Taylor, they're going to need to replace him with a different talented defensive back.

There are plenty of teams that could pursue Taylor in the coming months, which could be problematic for the Saints.

Randy Gurzi of Dallas Cowboys OnSi suggested the Cowboys would be a solid fit for Taylor in free agency this offseason. The Cowboys desperately need to add to their secondary this winter.

Alontae Taylor would fit perfectly with the Cowboys

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (1) hits Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) as he throws a pass during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"Dallas learned how important the nickel position is when they let Jourdan Lewis leave in free agency. Without him, they had to move DaRon Bland around, which hurt them on the outside," Gurzi wrote. "That's why Alontae Taylor could make sense. Like McCreary, Taylor was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

"He spent the past four seasons with the New Orleans Saints, recording 293 tackles, seven sacks, and four interceptions. He's arguably the top slot corner on the market and could help fill a major hole in the Dallas secondary."

The Cowboys need to make a move for another defensive back. Taylor would be the perfect fit in free agency.

He's expected to sign for less than some of the star cornerbacks on the market, which makes him even more intriguing as an option for the Cowboys. The Saints don't have a lot of money to spend in free agency, so a reunion might not be the most likely option. This would play right into the Cowboys' favor, as they could almost certainly outbid the Saints for Taylor.

