Saints Urged to Bring Back Legend in 2026

The New Orleans Saints have a chance to make a run in the NFC South next season.

They proved this down the stretch in 2025 with Tyler Shough under center as the team's starter. New Orleans went 5-4 overall with Shough, including two wins over the Carolina Panthers and one win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The division is clearly vulnerable. There wasn't a team in the NFC South that finished above .500 in 2025. The Panthers, Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons all went 8-9. The Saints went 6-11. It's going to be up in the air for anyone in 2026 and the Saints are positioned to make a run.

One thing that would significantly help the team's chances in the division in 2026 would be retaining Cameron Jordan. Ross Jackson of LouisianaSports.Net had Jordan on his list of five players to extend/re-sign and he's absolutely right.

The Saints need to bring Cameron Jordan back

"DE Cameron Jordan," Jackson wrote. "With his contract set to void on the final day of the 2025 league year (March 10), the potential future Hall of Famer should absolutely be back in 2026. The challenge here is that at the age of 35, Jordan is entering a contract year after piling on 10.5 sacks off the edge.

"So does the team pay him like a 36-year-old? Or does it pay him like a double-digit sack-getter? What’s the in-between? This will be one of the most intriguing contract negotiations across the league for those who enjoy geeking out over contracts like we do. "

The idea of retaining Jordan makes sense for two reasons: his performance in 2025 and his leadership/pedigree with the franchise.

There already has been a lot said about the idea of retaining Jordan. Make no mistake, this idea isn't simply because he has been in New Orleans for a long time. This guy can still play. Jordan racked up 10 1/2 sacks in 2025 in 17 games. He doesn't miss games can still get after the quarterback. In fact, his 10 1/2 sacks were his most since 2021. Only 15 players in the NFL had 10 sacks or more in 2025. Jordan was one of them and was tied for the 13th-most sacks in the league.

His pedigree with the team only adds to the idea of bringing him back. Jordan can still get it done on defense, plus he's a clear leader for the franchise. With the Saints having a shot in the division in 2026, having guys around who have had success with the franchise and can help lead the young guys is very important as well. Jordan can do both things well.

