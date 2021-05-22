Bayou Blitz Podcast: Steve Wyche talks Saints, Jameis Winston, Sean Payton, and Julio Jones Trade Rumors

NFL Network senior reporter, Steve Wyche, joined Bayou Blitz Podcast hosts Kyle T. Mosley and Bob Rose to talk about the Saints, Jameis Winston, Sean Payton, the Falcons, HBCUs and Julio Jones trade rumors.

BAYOU BLITZ: STEVE WYCHE FULL INTERVIEW

In this week's installment of our podcast:

Steve talks with us about the New Orleans Saints defense and team in 2021. Can Jameis Winston develop into the Saints starting quarterback in 2021? Changes in Atlanta? Are the Falcons close to trading Julio Jones? Future of the Saints The importance of HBCUs and the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

May 19, 2021

