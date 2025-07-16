Saints Star 'Likely' Landing Bigger Deal Than Jets' Garrett Wilson
The New Orleans Saints were watching closely as the New York Jets extended Garrett Wilson on Monday.
In particular, Wilson’s college teammate, Chris Olave, must have been observing Wilson’s destiny unfold with razor-sharp interest. That’s because Olave himself is hoping to cash in on a similarly massive payday soon. It might have already happened had Olave not struggled with concussions in 2024, limiting the star to eight games.
Before last year, Olave was on a similar path to Wilson, production-wise, putting up two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his NFL career. The Saints want to make Olave part of their future, much like the Jets just did with Wilson, and according to LouisianaSports.Net’s Ross Jackson, an Olave extension is likely to happen following the 2025 season. Not only that; Jackson suggested that Olave — provided he stays healthy — should land a deal as lucrative as Wilson’s (or more so).
“One of the biggest upcoming contracts the New Orleans Saints will need to get settled will be that of wide receiver Chris Olave,” Jackson wrote.
“Now, those negotiations have been impacted thanks to another deal for a fellow Ohio State 2022 first rounder. The New York Jets and receiver Garrett Wilson agreed to a four-year, $130 million contract on Monday. The deal now potentially sets the floor for Olave’s contract negotiations. It’s likely that Olave’s deal with the Saints won’t get done until after the 2025 season, giving him a chance to rebound from last year’s shortened effort and therefore a chance to earn his maximum value. Should that happen, the $32.5 million per year deal is likely to be the starting point for those contract talks.”
Olave and Wilson will always be linked. In addition to being college teammates at OSU, they were drafted right next to one another in 2022 (Wilson at No. 10 overall, Olave at No. 11). If all goes well for Olave this season, he’ll probably be receiving a contragulatory text from Wilson next summer, much like the one Olave may have just sent Wilson.