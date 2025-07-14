Saints News Network

Saints Linked To Cowboys Pro Bowler In Trade Buzz

He could be surprisingly on the move...

Colin Keane

Jul 26, 2023; Oxnard, CA, USA; General view of player helmets on the field during training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, CA. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Should the New Orleans Saints have an offer ready for a Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler who might surprisingly hit the trade market?

The Cowboys have plenty of offensive talent, and they may actually have too much of it at the running back position, something that ClutchPoints’ Douglas Fritz pointed out recently, suggesting a potential trade to unclog the logjam.

“One area where the Cowboys may have the ability to make a trade is at the running back position,” Fritz wrote.

“It appears to be a four-man battle with Jovante Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue, and Deuce Vaughn in the mix. The Cowboys could cut one of those players, or they could make a deal.”

“Cowboys could trade RB Miles Sanders,” Fritz continued. It makes sense for the Cowboys to settle on a starter and have Blue get a decent amount of touches in a secondary role. If the Cowboys split carries between Sanders and Williams, it won’t leave many scraps for Blue.”

If Fritz’s forecast came to pass, surely there would be a handful of suitors calling the Cowboys about Sanders.

Could the Saints be one of those suitors? Last Word On Sports’ Anthony Palacios, in responding to Fritz’s idea, recently explored a potential Saints-Sanders union.

“The New Orleans Saints have one of the weakest running back rooms, other than Alvin Kamara,” Palacios wrote. “Despite signing Cam Akers, they can’t lean on him or draft bust Kendre Miller to take over if Kamara truly requests a trade if the Saints endure another losing season. Sanders isn’t a starter in the league anymore, but it would give the team a fighting chance in the backfield department.”

Sanders, 28, signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys on March 14. Selected at No. 53 overall out of Penn State in the 2019 NFL draft, Sanders has tallied 4,345 rushing yards, 23 rushing touchdowns, 175 receptions, 1,244 receiving yards, and four receiving touchdowns so far in his career with the Philadelphia Eagles (2019-2022), and Carolina Panthers (2023-2024). He was a Pro Bowler in 2022.

