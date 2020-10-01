Saints Offense vs. Lions Defense Preview

The 1-2 New Orleans Saints play their second road game of the season this Sunday when they travel to face the 1-2 Detroit Lions. Offensively, the Saints had their best outing in last week's 37-30 loss to Green Bay after two uneven performances to start the year. Despite averaging over 29 points in their first three games, New Orleans ranks just 18th in total offense and has been far from the fearsome juggernaut we’ve come to expect from coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees.

The Saints now take on a 28th ranked Lions defense that has given up an average of 409 yards and 30 points per game this season. Only one team has allowed more than the 80 first downs than the Lions have given up, and the team has done little to stop the opposition in the second half of all three contests.