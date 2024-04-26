Top New Orleans Saints Fits Remaining Ahead Of NFL Draft Day 2: Options To Address Most Dire Needs Remain Plentiful
The NFL Draft fell exactly right for the New Orleans Saints on night one. The team was able to stand pat at No. 14 overall and select offensive tackle Tallies Fuaga to help rejuvenate their disintegrating offensive line. The luck looks to have continued going into Day 2 with numerous prospects left on the board that were expecting to fly off in the first round.
With the Saints selecting just 13 picks into the second round, there should be impressive talent left on the board by the time that they select. With many options available to them like continuing to address their offensive line, adding a possession or playmaking wide receiver or adding a commonly-selected Day 2 defensive back, New Orleans should be able to land another immediate impact player on Friday night.
Here are Saints New Network’s top players available, with a focus on fits with the Saints’ systems.
Johnny Newton, DL, Illinois
(No. 28 on Dane Brugler’s Top-100)
Well this was a shocker. Unless there is something drastic from his pre-draft process impacting his draft stock, Newton should be the first person off the board in the second round. But should he drop into trade-up distance for the Saints, or the unlikely happens and he is on the board at 45, the Saints should sprint into action. Landing Newton would take the defensive line in New Orleans to a completely new level.
An active pass-rusher from the interior and a big body to stuff up the run game could help the Saints take the step forward on defense they wanted to take last year. Finishing with less than 40 sacks for the first time since 2016 and ending the year as the No. 22 ranked run defense in the league is not what the Saints expected for themselves. The 6-foot-1, 302-pound Newton would change that in a hurry and get last year’s first-round pick Bryan Bresee a long-term running mate on the interior.
Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon
(No. 23 on Dane Brugler’s Top-100)
The Saints have a need at interior offensive line and Powers-Johnson could solve it in a hurry. The collegiate center that can move around along the interior was expected to be a first-round pick. His fall into the second is one of the more surprising, sort of reminiscent to Saints starting center Erik McCoy who the Saints selected No. 48 overall in 2019.
The 6-foot-3, 328-pound Powers-Johnson could immediately plug in as the starring left guard in New Orleans. Even before veteran lineman James Hurst’s retirement, the position was undeniably one of need. Going back-to-back offensive linemen may not be the sexiest way to start a draft, but it can be an effective one to improving the offense. The game is won in the trenches, after all.
Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa
(No. 25 on Dane Brugler’s Top-100)
Vonn Bell, Marcus Williams, Paulson Adebo and Alontae Taylor are all examples of the Saints’ Day 2 defensive back tendency. DeJean would be be a phenomenal fit in head coach Dennis Allen’s defense. He can play both safety spots, tackles reliably and could also play in the slot, DeJean would be a steal for any team at this point in the draft.
Should he fall in range of or directly to New Orleans, it might be one of the best things to happen for the franchise in the draft in a while. DeJean is an athletic dynamo with a relentless and boundless play style. Allen scheming things up with the Iowa defensive back would be a dream come true for the head coach. Considering the contributions he has gotten out of versatile profiles in the past, (think P.J. Williams for instance) what a talented player like DeJean could do in the Big Easy is hard to not get excited about.
Many would think that this pick would be loudly indicative of an imminent move away from starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore. But truthfully, DeJean could fit right next to Tyrann Mathieu at safety, and would give the team another starting option at corner post-Lattimore at a later time. It is also worth remembering that starting corner Paulson Adebo is also entering a contract year. New Orleans should do everything they can to keep both, but safeguarding the team’s strongest unit is far from unwarranted.
Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
(No. 33 on Dane Brugler’s Top-100)
Outside of interior offensive line, possession receiver is a big-time need for the Saints. Mitchell was yet another guy whose name was expected to be called Thursday night. Instead, he starts Friday as one of the top wideouts left on the board. New Orleans could take advantage of that if things go right. He might end up being a trade-up candidate, but if he found his way to the Big Easy, the Saints would have their next X-receiver.
At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds with jaw-dropping 4.34 speed, Mitchell is the quintessential “height-weight-speed” prospect. New Orleans needs another receiver on the outside as the weak side option. His measurable include a 39.5-inch vertical and explosive 11-foot-4 broad jump. His scored a near-perfect 9.99 relative athletic score which places him atop the position in athletics testing relative to historical data. His 1.8% drop rate in 2024 (per Pro Football Focus) makes him the reliable receiver the Saints want but with explosive traits. Unfortunately, it feels very likely that Mitchell might be the first player off the board in Round 2 with the Buffalo Bills having a sizable need at wideout after trading away star receiver Stefon Diggs.
Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
(No. 37 on Dane Brugler’s Top-100)
Much like Mitchell, Coleman fits the bill for the Saints’ need at wide receiver. He does not bring the same straight-line speed as Mitchell, but his play speed is better than adequate. Coleman had a top-30 visit with the team and should be firmly on their radar. He is one of a few pure perimeter wideouts available in this year’s draft and should be firmly in the team’s sites as their time on the clock approaches.
Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan
(No. 32 on Dane Brugler’s Top-100)
It would be a surprise to no one to see the saints invest in an early draft pick on a prototypical (6-foot-3 and 267 pounds) edge rusher with athletic traits from a small school. The Western Michigan edge defender secured 13 sacks and 28 tackles for a loss over the last three seasons while appearing in 38 games, starting nine of his last ten games in his final season. His 34.5-inch arm length stands out and shows up on film as well. He has the length and athleticism to make the Saints fall in love despite his late rise and development that awaits at the next level.
Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
(No. 36 on Dane Brugler’s Top-100)
The Saints helped themselves out in the run game on offense with Fuaga in the first round, perhaps they can help their run defense in the second. The Michigan defensive tackle is lengthy and disruptive. After Newton, he may be the best defensive tackle on the board without off-field complications. Florida State’s Brandon Fiske might tempt others as well, but having the shortest arms in the class might hinder his projections. No such concerns exist with Jenkins who boasts an impressive 34-inch arm length measurement.
Cooper Beebe, OL, Kansas State
(No. 40 on Dane Brugler’s Top-100)
Much like Fuaga, Beebe is a perfect scheme fit. Very few collegiate offenses are as creative as Kansas State. For New Orleans, who is looking to bolster creativity themselves, that is a great value proposition in favor of Beebe. He Is athletic, has good size and movement ability. He is a reliable blocker with team captain experience. Unfortunately though, he does have a bit of an injury history. Appearing in all 12 non-bowl games last year does give some optimism in that arena, however.
Kingsley Suamataia, OL, BYU
(No. 41 On Dane Brugler’s Top-100)
A versatile piece that could play both inside and out for the Saints could provide some much-needed depth along the line. Suamataia has experience at both tackle positions and could likely be an asset at guard as well in the NFL. His movement ability should be appealing in a wide zone scheme that will ask the offensive line to move off the ball in a hurry and lead the way in the run game. The BYU Cougar could end up being an important asset as a multi-positional contributor, much like Hurst was.
Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky
(No. 54 on Dane Brugler’s Top-100)
Some may see 45 as a little early for Corley, but his yards after catch ability could help take the Saints offense to the next level. New Orleans used to rely a ton on yards after catch, but that trend has shifted over recent years. Recapturing a bit of that magic could be in the best interest and Corley is the single-best prospect in that area of the game. He was a top-30 visit prospect, so the Saints have been paying attention to what could be an explosive and gamebreaking addition to the team’s new offense. He carries with him the moniker of the “next Deebo Samuel” and while that expectation is perhaps unfairly weighted, any player getting that kind of hype is worth looking into.
Honorable Mentions:
Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia (31); Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota (68); Christian Hayes, OL, Connecticut (47); Ruke Orhorhoro, DL, Texas (51); and Patrick Paul, OT, Houston (59).