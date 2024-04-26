Saints Stay Put In First Round, Select Oregon State Offensive Lineman At 14th
The Saints have made their first selection of the 2024 NFL Draft. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that New Orleans was listening to trade offers, but ended up making a selection and took Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga with the 14th overall pick.
QUICK THOUGHTS: This was the mock pick for Ross Jackson and me. I liked the concept of JC Latham, but Fuaga is going to be the right tackle for New Orleans. Ryan Ramczyk's future is very much in question, and the plan is for Trevor Penning to be at left tackle as of right now. Fuaga is strong in a lot of areas, and he'll be someone who can be be a long-term starter.
Draft Profile Notes (from Bob Rose)
As a run blocker, Fuaga fires off the line with powerful force. He gets to the second level of a defense quickly and leaves a path of destruction in his wake, opening clear lanes for running backs. Fuaga can pop up a little high in his stance at the snap. This can allow defenders to gain an advantage in the initial leverage battle. He has just average arm length and can overextend himself, leaving him vulnerable to inside moves or an athletic rusher around the edge.
KEY NEEDS: WR, DT, OL, TE, DB
Remaining Saints Picks
- Round 2, 45th Overall (via DEN)
- Round 5, 150th Overall
- Round 5, 168th Overall (Compensatory)
- Round 5, 170th Overall (Compensatory)
- Round 5, 175th Overall (Compensatory)
- Round 6, 190th Overall
- Round 6, 199th Overall (via PHI)
- Round 7, 239th Overall (via DEN)