66 Days Countdown to Saints Kickoff 2021: #66 - Ben Grubbs

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff: 66 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Green Bay Packers on September 12th, 2021.

The New Orleans Saints are 66 days away from their Week 1 clash with the Pack.

Here is a look at one of the greatest players in New Orleans Saints history to wear No. 66: Offensive Lineman, Ben Grubbs.

Ben Grubbs, 37, played in nine NFL seasons, three with the New Orleans Saints. A four-star LB/FB in high school, Grubbs committed to Auburn over rival SEC schools LSU and Alabama. The two-way high school star redshirted his freshman year at Auburn in 2002 before moving from DE to TE in 2003.

In 2004, under the recommendation of position coach Hugh Nall, Grubbs moved from TE to OG. Grubbs would start every game of the 2004 and 2005 seasons for Auburn at OG. Despite playing multiple positions during his career at Auburn, Grubbs never missed a game starting all 37.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Grubbs 29th overall in the 2007 NFL draft. Grubbs started 70 matches in five years with Baltimore, making his first Pro-Bowl in 2011.

Grubbs joined the New Orleans Saints on a five-year, $36M deal after leaving the Ravens in free agency.

During his three seasons with the Saints, Grubbs was one of the most durable and dependable interior offensive linemen in the NFL. The former Auburn Tiger played all 16 games regular-season games in all three seasons of his Saints tenure. Grubbs also started two playoff games for the Saints in 2014 and earned Pro-Bowl honors in 2013.

New Orleans traded Grubbs in March 2015 to Kansas City for a 5th round draft pick. Grubbs lasted only one season with the Chiefs after an injury cut short his season.

The 2x Pro-Bowl offensive guard ended his time in New Orleans dressing and starting in 48 games. He played 100% of the Saints' offensive snaps in each of his three seasons in New Orleans.

