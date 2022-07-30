Watch: Dennis Allen, Rebirth Brass Band Welcome Saints Fans to Training Camp

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen and the world-famous Rebirth Brass Band welcomed the Saints fans back to the 2022 Saints Training Camp. You can tell from the videos that the atmosphere is electric, and the mood is great as Saints fans poured in to witness the training camp activities.

The steamy weather didn't stop the fans and their energy this morning. The Rebirth band had a second line of Saints fans entering the Ochsner Sports Performance Center open practice before the team took the field.

Quarterback Jameis Winston came out of the locker room before the other players to a roar of cheers and excitement from the Who Dat Nation. As the team entered warm-ups, fans called for Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, and others from the stands.

Top Plays of the Morning

Jameis Winston hit first-round draft pick wide receiver Chris Olave for a long touchdown pass.

CJ Gardner-Johnson had a pick-six on Jameis Winston:

John Hendrix reported that the Saints still have the following dates open for fans to visit training camp practices: