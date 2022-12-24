Top-5 NFL Power Rankings | Week 16

As the Saints celebrated an early holiday win over the Atlanta Falcons, the team's owner Mrs. Gayle Benson hosted a month of giving this year. She gifted Rouses holiday gift cards to 58 New Orleans Women and Children's shelter families. Also, Mrs. Benson joined Samaritan's Feet shoe drive and donated 1,000 pairs of shoes to Lafayette Academy and KIPP Central City.

As Christmas approaches, let us hope the New Orleans Saints continue in the gift-giving spirit and deliver a win against the Browns.

The NFL Top 5 for Week 16

Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) reacts after a play against the Chicago Bears during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles keep their win streak going after defeating the Chicago Bears 25-20. Philadelphia has remained on top with its high-powered offense and tough defense. While the Eagles currently have a 13-1 record, NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts will miss a few games with a shoulder injury.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen goes over the top of the pile and complete a 2-point conversion to tie the game against the Dolphins. Buffalo went on to win 32-29 on a last second field goal.

2. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills win a close 32-29 game against the division-rival Miami Dolphins to improve to an 11-3 overall record. Josh Allen threw for 304 and 4 touchdowns while leading the 4th-quarter comeback. Buffalo officially clinched a playoff spot and is one of the best teams in the NFL.

Dec 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

3. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the third spot even after surviving a close call with a 30-24 overtime win against the lowly Houston Texans. Patrick Mahomes was very efficient, completing 36 of his 41 passes. This was an uncharacteristic game for the Chiefs, but they are still tough to beat in the AFC.

Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) scores on a touchdown reception as Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod (26) and safety Julian Blackmon (32) pursue late during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

4. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings re-enter the Top-5 teams' conversation after completing the largest comeback in NFL history, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36. Kirk Cousins led the rally after trailing 33-0 at halftime. He finished the game with 460 passing yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings gained tremendous momentum by clinching the NFC North division.

Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) during the late fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY SportsCreated:

5. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the best defenses in the National Football League. Their play contributed to the 21-13 victory over their division-rival Seattle Seahawks. The Niners have dealt with several injuries, most notably at quarterback. Backup signal-caller Brock Purdy had a solid start with 217 passing yards and two touchdowns and helped the 49ers clinch the NFC West title.

Dec 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

21. New Orleans Saints

New Orleans ended its losing streak with a 21-18 home win against the dreaded Atlanta Falcons. Rashid Shaheed stood out in this game by totaling 95 receiving yards on only three receptions and a touchdown. The NFC South has been underwhelming this season, leaving the door open for the Saints to make a desperate playoff push in the final games of 2022-23.