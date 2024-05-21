Former Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Set to Visit Baltimore Ravens
The Seattle Seahawks made some big moves ahead of free agency to become compliant with the salary cap, including releasing safety Jamal Adams. He is still a free agent months later, but is finally drawing some interest.
Adams is set to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which will be his first reported visit during free agency.
The Ravens are an interesting team for Adams to be visiting. They already have a better version of Adams on the roster in Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams is making top of the market money. The idea of Adams going to the Ravens is a curious one.
How would he be used in Baltimore? Well, that could be something that Seahawks head coach and former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald was considering doing: playing Adams at linebacker.
Right now, the Ravens are set to start Trenton Simpson, who arguably needs more time to develop before he becomes a starter, in place of departed All-Pro Patrick Queen, who signed with the Steelers in March. Adams could be a linebacker opposite of Roquan Smith in the Ravens' aggressive defense.
The visit to Baltimore for Adams might be his first, but it could also end up being his last if the Ravens choose to sign him and he attempts to jump start his NFL career that has been derailed by injuries. If he leaves without a contract, then the possibility of a return to the Seahawks still remains possible, even if the odds of such a move happening are slim at this point.