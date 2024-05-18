Seahawks Analysis: Seahawks Reveal Preseason Schedule
Whenever the NFL schedule comes out, fans are obviously going to pay the most attention to the regular season slate.
However, the preseason schedule is also important to take note of. After all, it's a rehearsal of sorts, allowing teams to see how rookies and other new pieces look before taking the field in a game that actually matters.
The Seattle Seahawks may be a particularly interesting team to watch during the preseason. Not just for their new players on the field, but to get a taste for Mike Macdonald and the rest of the coaching staff's game plan.
With that said, what should Seattle fans look forward to in each preseason game?
Preseason Week 1 - at Los Angeles Chargers
The Seahawks and Chargers playing each other in the preseason is nothing new, but this matchup in particular holds a special feel to it.
An old "friend" of the Seahawks is now back in the NFL, as after nearly a decade at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh is the Chargers' new coach. Of course, Harbaugh was previously the San Francisco 49ers coach when their rivalry with the Seahawks reached its peak in the early 2010s, so his first game back in the NFL being against Seattle is only fitting.
Unfortunately, the rivalry between Harbaugh and Pete Carroll will not be renewed, as the Seahawks parted ways with their longtime coach earlier this offseason. However, this will be Macdonald's debut as a head coach, so that's something to look forward to at least.
Preseason Week 2 - at Tennessee Titans
Continuing with the coaching angle, this will be a matchup between two first-time head coaches in Macdonald and Tennessee's Brian Callahan.
What may be a more compelling matchup is between the quarterbacks. Seattle's Sam Howell and Tennessee's Will Levis could both play in this game, thus giving fans a showcase for two young, promising signal-callers.
This is also a rematch of a Week 16 game last season, which the Seahawks came back to win 20-17 thanks to a last-minute touchdown pass from Geno Smith to Colby Parkinson.
Preseason Week 3 - vs. Cleveland Browns
This may be the least interesting of the three matchups on paper, and with it being the final game of the preseason, it seems very likely that both teams will be resting their starters the entire game and most - if not all - of the spots on the 53-man roster may be decided already.
Once again, though, this is a rematch of a regular season game last year. The Seahawks won that game 24-20 on a late touchdown by Jaxon Smith-Njigba, ushering in the return of the glorious throwback uniforms with a win.