Seahawk Maven Predicts 2022 AFC/NFC Championship Games
Championship weekend has arrived and two tickets to Super Bowl LVI are waiting to be punched. On the AFC side: an exciting matchup between a pair of the NFL's most explosive offensive units. Then, as the sun sets on the West Coast, two of the Seahawks' division rivals will battle it out for the NFC crown.
Who will come out on top and face each other for the right to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 13? Corbin Smith, Ty Dane Gonzalez, Colby Patnode, Nick Lee and Rishi Rastogi make their picks.
Bengals at Chiefs
Corbin Smith: Bengals 30, Chiefs 27
At this point, I should know better than to pick against Patrick Mahomes, especially since Cincinnati already beat Kansas City in the regular season and trying to accomplish that feat twice will be extremely difficult. But there's just something about this Bengals squad that suggests "team of destiny." Joe Burrow plays with a rare poise for a second-year signal caller and he's got a bevy of weapons at his disposal on the outside, including a rookie superstar in Ja'Marr Chase. Pass protection will be the biggest concern after giving up nine sacks to the Titans last weekend, but that could also be the case for the Chiefs, who will have to deal with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard off the edge. Mahomes will once again be masterful, but I'm rolling the dice and picking Burrow to be smoking a cigar after clinching a Super Bowl berth for the Bengals with a road upset at Arrowhead.
Ty Dane Gonzalez: Chiefs 27, Bengals 21
Making his fourth AFC championship game in as many years as Kansas City's starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has not been of this world during the month of January. After coming out on the winning side of one of the greatest playoff games in recent memory—and making the Bills' top-ranked defense look pedestrian in the process—Mahomes and crew are poised to reach their third consecutive Super Bowl. While the Bengals have the offensive firepower necessary to keep pace, a talented Chiefs pass rushing unit will pick up right where the Titans left off and wreak havoc on Joe Burrow all afternoon long. But unlike last week, Burrow will not be able to overcome the constant harassment and the raucous environment at Arrowhead Stadium, committing a pair of mistakes Mahomes will convert into two of his three passing touchdowns in a championship victory.
Colby Patnode: Chiefs 31, Bengals 23
It’s been a magical run for the Bengals, essentially becoming America’s team during this postseason charge. However, there really is no denying that the Chiefs are just more talented; and they’ll be playing at home. So while I’ll be rooting for the Bengals like mad, I believe Patrick Mahomes and company are headed to their third straight Super Bowl.
Nick Lee: Chiefs 34, Bengals 27
It’s time to respect the Bengals. They didn’t arrive here by fluke. Joe Burrow is the real deal and his array of weapons is as dangerous as any in the league. However, that doesn’t change the fact that on the opposite sideline is the best quarterback currently on planet Earth—with the loudest stadium in the NFL backing him. Patrick Mahomes has been here, done that. The Chiefs are experienced and riding high after one of the most thrilling games in the history of the NFL. What the Bengals have done is impressive but at some point, the luck—and mojo—run out... for now.
Rishi Rastogi: Chiefs 34, Bengals 20
Although the Bengals are entering this game red-hot, I can’t envision their lackluster and defeated offensive line allowing them to be able to keep up against Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense. Sure, Kansas City doesn't have a defense that inspires a ton of confidence, but I imagine it will have the capacity to mount a couple of early stops, which should be plenty enough for Mahomes and company to get out in front and never look back. One name I’m expecting to have a big game is Chris Jones. Interior pass protection was a major concern for the Bengals in last week's matchup, so it’s likely that Jones will feast over the same area.
49ers at Rams
Corbin Smith: Rams 27, 49ers 20
On paper, the Rams should be the superior team, but that hasn't mattered in two previous matchups with the 49ers pulling upsets both times. Kyle Shanahan has owned Sean McVay in the battle of former Washington assistants, going 7-3 against him in five seasons and capturing six straight victories in the series. With that said, all streaks eventually come to an end and San Francisco faces an uphill battle trying to beat McVay's more talented squad three times in one season. Matthew Stafford has been throwing darts in the first two rounds of the playoffs and he may have a healthier offensive line in front of him than he did against the Buccaneers a week ago. Add in the fact the 49ers may be without star left tackle Trent Williams and an offense that already is far from potent may not have enough firepower to hang this time around. Expect a gritty San Francisco team to keep it close due to its defense and run game, but Stafford and his weaponry will prove to be too much this time around and punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.
Ty Dane Gonzalez: 49ers 23, Rams 17
Kyle Shanahan, Mike McDaniel and DeMeco Ryans deserve a ton of credit. After nearly missing the playoffs entirely—and fighting through several key injuries—they have orchestrated an impressive run not too dissimilar of past wild-card successes. With a terrorizing defense and an offense that's very much self-aware of the talent it inhabits, the 49ers have morphed into the dictionary definition of a "team of destiny" this month; and that destiny will carry them to a rematch of Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs. Los Angeles arguably has the best roster of the four remaining teams, but San Francisco's operation is well-built to exploit its few weaknesses and limit opportunities. Expect a close, hard-fought bout that perfectly encapsulates the gauntlet that is the NFC West, capped off by an impressive 49ers goal-line stand to deny Matthew Stafford and the all-in Rams.
Colby Patnode: 49ers 19, Rams 17
The lower the score, the better for the 49ers. San Francisco isn’t equipped to go shot-for-shot with the Rams, and anything in the 30s could be too much for Jimmy Garoppolo to overcome. But the Niners have dominated this matchup the past decade and I suspect they’ll do it once again, setting up a rematch of Super Bowl LIV.
Nick Lee: Rams 27, 49ers 24
It’s clear that Kyle Shanahan has a mental edge over Sean McVay, with the 49ers winning six straight over the Rams. However, this isn’t a routine Sunday in October. This is a Super Bowl appearance and conference title at stake. Who do you trust more to make a throw with everything on the line: Matthew Stafford or Jimmy Garoppolo? It might come down to that. Both sides have fierce defensive fronts and a bevy of weapons. The tiebreaker here goes to the better quarterback, which resides in L.A.
Rishi Rastogi: 49ers 22, Rams 16
This is a dream matchup for the 49ers, who are 6-0 against the Rams over the past three seasons. However, much of their ability to upset the Rams once more will depend on the health of their star players. With a banged-up Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and Deebo Samuel, it's fairly possible that the 49ers start off a step slow, which will put them at serious jeopardy of being able to close a game-long gap. Similarly, with Trent Williams currently listed as questionable on the injury report, Von Miller and Aaron Donald should be licking their chops. With all that being said, my gut tells me Kyle Shanahan’s track record against Sean McVay will hold up. One name I’ll be closely watching is Brandon Aiyuk. Effectively shut out against the Packers in their last matchup, I expect Shanahan to get the ball in the hands of his star receivers early off easy play-action and bootleg scripts with hopes of setting Garoppolo into an early rhythm.
Playoff Prediction Records
Rastogi: 10-0
Lee: 7-3
Read More
Gonzalez: 5-5
Smith: 5-5
Patnode: 4-6