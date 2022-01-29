Seahawk Maven Predicts 2022 AFC/NFC Championship Games

Corbin Smith: Bengals 30, Chiefs 27

At this point, I should know better than to pick against Patrick Mahomes, especially since Cincinnati already beat Kansas City in the regular season and trying to accomplish that feat twice will be extremely difficult. But there's just something about this Bengals squad that suggests "team of destiny." Joe Burrow plays with a rare poise for a second-year signal caller and he's got a bevy of weapons at his disposal on the outside, including a rookie superstar in Ja'Marr Chase. Pass protection will be the biggest concern after giving up nine sacks to the Titans last weekend, but that could also be the case for the Chiefs, who will have to deal with Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard off the edge. Mahomes will once again be masterful, but I'm rolling the dice and picking Burrow to be smoking a cigar after clinching a Super Bowl berth for the Bengals with a road upset at Arrowhead.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Chiefs 27, Bengals 21

Making his fourth AFC championship game in as many years as Kansas City's starting quarterback, Patrick Mahomes has not been of this world during the month of January. After coming out on the winning side of one of the greatest playoff games in recent memory—and making the Bills' top-ranked defense look pedestrian in the process—Mahomes and crew are poised to reach their third consecutive Super Bowl. While the Bengals have the offensive firepower necessary to keep pace, a talented Chiefs pass rushing unit will pick up right where the Titans left off and wreak havoc on Joe Burrow all afternoon long. But unlike last week, Burrow will not be able to overcome the constant harassment and the raucous environment at Arrowhead Stadium, committing a pair of mistakes Mahomes will convert into two of his three passing touchdowns in a championship victory.

Colby Patnode: Chiefs 31, Bengals 23

It’s been a magical run for the Bengals, essentially becoming America’s team during this postseason charge. However, there really is no denying that the Chiefs are just more talented; and they’ll be playing at home. So while I’ll be rooting for the Bengals like mad, I believe Patrick Mahomes and company are headed to their third straight Super Bowl.

Nick Lee: Chiefs 34, Bengals 27

It’s time to respect the Bengals. They didn’t arrive here by fluke. Joe Burrow is the real deal and his array of weapons is as dangerous as any in the league. However, that doesn’t change the fact that on the opposite sideline is the best quarterback currently on planet Earth—with the loudest stadium in the NFL backing him. Patrick Mahomes has been here, done that. The Chiefs are experienced and riding high after one of the most thrilling games in the history of the NFL. What the Bengals have done is impressive but at some point, the luck—and mojo—run out... for now.

Rishi Rastogi: Chiefs 34, Bengals 20

Although the Bengals are entering this game red-hot, I can’t envision their lackluster and defeated offensive line allowing them to be able to keep up against Patrick Mahomes and the high-powered Chiefs offense. Sure, Kansas City doesn't have a defense that inspires a ton of confidence, but I imagine it will have the capacity to mount a couple of early stops, which should be plenty enough for Mahomes and company to get out in front and never look back. One name I’m expecting to have a big game is Chris Jones. Interior pass protection was a major concern for the Bengals in last week's matchup, so it’s likely that Jones will feast over the same area.