Seahawk Maven Predicts AFC/NFC Divisional Round Matchups

Corbin Smith: Bengals 27, Titans 23

Before the season, I picked the Titans to face the Bills in the AFC championship game. The No. 1 seed in the conference will be at full strength with Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, and Julio Jones all suiting up after a much-needed bye week. But in the present, I can't pick against the calm, collected Joe Burrow and the upstart Bengals, who are too young and stubborn to realize they aren't supposed to advance this far in the playoffs yet. Burrow has been slinging the pigskin all season with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd on the outside and he has a top-10 back in Joe Mixon to complement him. I predict Burrow will throw three touchdowns in this game against a Titans secondary that can be exploited. Tennessee will keep things close by grounding and pounding with Henry, but the quarterback talent advantage will play in Cincinnati's favor as coach Zac Taylor's team advances to the AFC championship game for the first time since 1989.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Titans 33, Bengals 23

In a game featuring two of the league's worst passing defenses, this very well may turn into a shootout between Joe Burrow and Ryan Tannehill. But for as long as they can, the Titans are going to try and control the pace of play on the back of a returning Derrick Henry versus a Bengals defense that allowed a modest 4.28 yards per carry during the regular season and is currently missing Larry Ogunjobi. Winning the time of possession battle by half a quarter, Tennessee will successfully keep the ball away from Burrow and Cincinnati's explosive offense, with Henry punching in two scores to seal the deal.

Colby Patnode: Titans 28, Bengals 27

I hope I'm wrong, but it feels like the Bengals just aren't ready to tango with the top of the AFC. Their defense is still a year away from truly being able to compete with the upper echelon of the league's offenses, which will be their undoing this year. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are game-changers and a big outing by the duo could lead to an upset, but I'm taking the Titans in a very close affair.

Nick Lee: Titans 30, Bengals 20

The Bengals probably have the most flawed roster from three through 53 (after Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase) of any team left in the playoffs. The Titans are rested and getting their king back in Derrick Henry. Henry’s return may tip the scales in this matchup, keeping the best part of the Bengals’ team on the sidelines. Tennessee has likely seen the disrespect from the media despite its place as the No. 1 seed. As such, Mike Vrabel's squad should come out recharged and motivated, which is a dangerous combo.