Seahawk Maven Predicts Wild Card Weekend

Corbin Smith: Bengals 31, Raiders 20

Give interim coach Rich Bisaccia a ton of credit; the Raiders have played hard for him since he replaced Jon Gruden during the middle of the season and they enter the postseason red-hot winning each of their past four games. But with Joe Burrow under center, dynamic playmaking receivers in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at his disposal on the outside and a talented running back in Joe Mixon complementing him in the backfield, the Bengals simply have more offensive firepower and will snap their long drought without a playoff victory.

Ty Dane Gonzalez: Bengals 26, Raiders 18

The Raiders have rallied around interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, rattling off their last four games for an unlikely run to the AFC's No. 5 seed. It's tough to pick against that kind of momentum heading into the postseason, but with Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon and the Bengals' exciting trio of receivers on the other sideline, pulling off the upset in a raucous Paul Brown Stadium is going to be a tall task for Vegas.

Colby Patnode: Bengals 27, Raiders 23

The Bengals' high-powered offense goes up against the Raiders' surprisingly good defense, with each team looking for their first playoff win in literal decades. Burrow will get a ton of hype, but Joe Mixon will be the star of this game, running for 100 yards and two scores

Nick Lee: Bengals 30, Raiders 27

This was the hardest one for me. Joe Burrow's explosive offense versus Maxx Crosby and company is a fun matchup. It's time to erase over 30 years of pain for Cincy and finally win a playoff game.

Rishi Rastogi: Bengals 31, Raiders 20

The Bengals enter this game playing their best football at the right time with a solid defense that has a knack for taking over games, and that’s a great tell for which teams succeed in the playoffs. Similar to their matchup earlier in the season, I expect Joe Mixon to have another strong day on the ground as he’ll help to set a controlled tempo early and continue throughout the game. The recipe for success will likely rely on Joe Burrow and the offense not turning the ball over and giving the Raiders short fields.