Analysis: 7 Under-the-Radar Targets For Seahawks Ahead of Tuesday's Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is usually a snooze fest. But the Seahawks have been known to dabble in the market. Could they make a surprising move this week?

The NFL world was whipped into a frenzy when the Rams acquired superstar pass rusher Von Miller ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Of course, the trade is bad news for the Seahawks, but also leads to a natural question: will Seattle make any moves?

Thus far, we haven't heard much in the way of the Seahawks acquiring veterans. We have heard that the team has shopped and received interest for defensive end L.J. Collier, and running back Rashaad Penny could have some minimal value as well.

But general manager John Schneider loves to make trades and is no stranger to in-season acquisitions. Both safety Qunadre Diggs and defensive end Carlos Dunlap were crucial midseason additions. And the Seahawks are just one game back of a playoff spot and might be getting Russell Wilson after their bye week. So who could Seattle acquire? Let's look at some of the names.

RB Melvin Gordon, Broncos

This really could depend on how the Seahawks feel about Chris Carson's neck. But even if they believe Carson will make it back this year, they still need to protect themselves. Penny has simply been awful and Alex Collins hasn't exactly "wowed" in his opportunities either. Gordon is still a quality running back and would make a great compliment to Carson while also being able to carry the load should Carson miss more time due to injury.

WR Odell Beckham Jr., Browns

A wide receiver certainly isn't the biggest need for the Seahawks. After all, their one-two punch of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett is arguably the best in the league. In addition, with new route concepts and terminology, acquiring a receiver mid-season almost never has the impact you think. But Beckham is still uber-talented and is clearly on the outs with Cleveland. The Browns haven't figured out how to use him and Baker Mayfield doesn't appear capable of utilizing his skillset properly. Pairing Beckham with Metcalf and Lockett is scary fun to consider, but there may be too many speed bumps in this idea.

WR Darius Slayton, Giants

If Beckham has too many warts, acquiring a player like Slayton to serve as a reliable third option isn't a bad idea. The 24-year old wideout has appeared in 34 games since 2019 and has snagged 98 passes for 1,491 yards and 11 touchdowns. The beauty of Slayton is that he's still playing under his fifth-round rookie contract through the end of next season, so he is not an expensive rental.

WR Brandin Cooks, Texans

The market is flooded with quality wide receiver options and Cooks remains one of the more underrated players in the league. He's not too happy with the Texans, having publicly criticized the team for trading away Mark Ingram. He's been a monster this season playing with Davis Mills, snagging 51 catches for 585 yards and two touchdowns. He's a versatile player with experience in several offenses, including a Sean McVay-style scheme. Cooks has gotten over the 1,000-yard mark in five of his last six seasons and is on pace to notch his sixth, 1,000-yard season. Ultimately, he's unlikely to get dealt but is a name worth watching.

OT Andre Dillard, Eagles

The Seahawks could use some tackle depth and they currently do not have an heir apparent for Duane Brown, who appears to be on the outs after this season. Dillard is a Northwest native and former first-round pick. The Seahawks aren't shy about giving former first-rounders a second chance and Dillard is a fun project for Seattle to mold.

DT Fletcher Cox, Eagles

Look, the answer is always "no" if you don't ask. Teams are calling the Eagles and they're at least listening on the 30-year old interior D-lineman. The Seahawks' pass rush is starting to find its stride, but still needs help to finish off sacks, and getting pressure from the interior is an area of need for them. The biggest roadblock here is the massive six-year, $102 million contract Cox signed that expires after the 2024 season.

S Tracy Walker, Lions

Does Seattle really need another safety? Well no, not exactly. But Walker is having a great year and frees up Seattle to do some fun things with Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. The 26-year old has garnered a solid 73.8 PFF grade while racking up 35 solo tackles and allowing just five receptions in the first eight weeks of 2021. He's the second highest-graded safety in the league and adding talent to a defense that lacks it in other areas is never a bad idea.