Analysis: Post-Training Camp Seahawks 53-Man Roster Projection

An unprecedented training camp is officially in the books for the Seahawks, who wrapped up their final practice on Thursday and must now trim their roster from 80 to 53 players by 1 PM PST on Saturday.

Though the situation is a bit different this year without preseason games to help scout players on other teams, Seattle's front office and coaching staff will still face plenty of difficult decisions determining which players to keep and which players to give a pink slip. There's also still a star defensive end available who may impact some of those choices if he decides to re-sign, adding another unique wrinkle to this process.

With only 24 hours remaining until the Seahawks must have their final rosters submitted to the league, which players will suit up in Atlanta next weekend? And which ones will be looking for a new team?

Quarterbacks (2): Russell Wilson, Geno Smith

Somehow, someway, Wilson continues to find ways to improve as he enters his ninth NFL season. He finished training camp with three outstanding practices this week, including throwing four straight touchdowns during a red zone period on Tuesday. With all the weapons around him, he will be a front-runner to win MVP this year. Behind him, Smith ran away from Anthony Gordon early in camp and provides Seattle one of the better backup options in the league.

Running Backs (4): Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde, Travis Homer, DeeJay Dallas

PUP List: Rashaad Penny (knee)

Returning from an excused absence for multiple deaths in his family, Carson hasn't missed a beat and looks 100 percent recovered from a cracked hip. The fourth-year back will remain Seattle's bell cow back, forming a superb one-two punch with Hyde. Dallas has been a revelation in his first training camp, particularly as a receiver out of the backfield, and may have solidified his standing as the team's third down back. With Penny sidelined, Homer will also be in the mix and both former Hurricanes will contribute on special teams.

Receivers (6): Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Phillip Dorsett, Paul Richardson, John Ursua, Freddie Swain

Suspended List: Josh Gordon

Atop the depth chart, Lockett and Metcalf both dominated in training camp and appear poised to climb the ranks of the NFL's top receiving duos. Dorsett missed a week of camp with a sore foot, but he returned to action last week and will open the year as Seattle's No. 3 target. Behind him, Richardson has only had a few practices under his belt since being re-signed and coach Pete Carroll admitted they haven't had a legitimate chance to evaluate him. Still, the Seahawks already know what he's capable of, he has a strong rapport with Wilson, and he's cheaper than David Moore, who will be a cap casualty in this projection. Ursua and Swain stick on the roster as two promising young slot receivers on rookie deals, but once Gordon is reinstated, one of those final three receivers will be out of a job. Most likely, it will be Richardson.

Tight Ends (4): Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Jacob Hollister, Stephen Sullivan

Non-Football Injury List: Colby Parkinson (foot)

With Greg Olsen still a reliable threat at 35 years old, Dissly fully recovered from Achilles surgery, and Hollister picking up where he left off finishing third on the team in receptions last season, the Seahawks have a talented trio of tight ends atop the depth chart. Where things will get interesting is behind them, as Sullivan has missed time recently battling a hip injury and didn't have the strong finish to camp the team hoped he would as a result. This may open the door for Luke Willson to retain his roster spot, but ultimately, Sullivan's physical tools and upside are too tantalizing to risk losing him off waivers.

Offensive Line (9): Duane Brown, Mike Iupati, Justin Britt, Damien Lewis, Brandon Shell, Phil Haynes, Ethan Pocic, Jamarco Jones, Cedric Ogbuehi

Going into camp, B.J. Finney was the favorite to start at the pivot position. But instead, Ethan Pocic dominated the competition from the outset and the team has now brought back former starter Justin Britt for two free agent visits. If Britt re-signs as projected here, the organization may have no choice but to eat $3.5 million in dead money by releasing Finney, who hasn't stood out regardless of where he's lined up in camp. Even considering his ability to play both guard spots, Haynes is a younger player a bigger body and far more physical playing style that caters better to Mike Solari's system. The tackle spots seem set with Brown and Shell as the starters and Jones and Ogbuehi offering steady backup alternatives.

Defensive Ends (5): Jadeveon Clowney, Rasheem Green, Benson Mayowa, L.J. Collier, Alton Robinson

Non-Football Injury List: Darrell Taylor

After months of biding his time and waiting patiently for the right opportunity, Clowney will decide after entertaining several offers from other teams to return to the Seahawks at the last minute on a one-year deal. Already familiar with Seattle's defensive scheme, he will find his way back into the starting lineup, likely working across from Mayowa at the base end position. Green and Collier will both see snaps at the base role, but with Clowney's return, they will see more snaps reduced inside on passing downs. The ex-factor of this group will be Robinson, who reported to camp north of 270 pounds and impressed Carroll and his staff playing both end positions. He could be in line for significant early playing time, especially with Taylor nowhere close to returning.

Defensive Tackles (4): Jarran Reed, Poona Ford, Bryan Mone, P.J. Johnson

Despite all the rumors, Seattle opted not to sign a veteran defensive tackle during training camp, instead largely rolling with the same group it opened training camp with. In terms of starters, the Seahawks should be in great shape with Reed and Ford returning for another season. Behind them, depth and experience concerns remain, though Mone came to camp at a svelte 340 pounds and has looked much improved on the practice field. He should see plenty of work at the nose tackle position, while Johnson has flashed surprising athleticism at 335 pounds and could surprise as a rotational interior defender.

Linebackers (7): Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Jordyn Brooks, Bruce Irvin, Cody Barton, Shaquem Griffin, Ben Burr-Kirven

Returning for their eight seasons playing alongside one another, Wagner and Wright will remain centerpieces of Seattle's defense, while Irvin has the strongside linebacker role on lock-down, at least for now. Behind those three talented veterans, the Seahawks have impressive depth headlined by Brooks, who has started to look more comfortable in recent practices, as well as Barton and Griffin. All three of those players have a chance to see some defensive snaps in a reserve role right away, with Griffin also contributing as an edge rusher much as he did late last season. Thanks to a quality camp, Burr-Kirven snags one of the final roster spots and will be a key special teams contributor.

Cornerbacks (5): Shaquill Griffin, Quinton Dunbar, Tre Flowers, Ugo Amadi, Neiko Thorpe

Non-Football Injury List: D.J. Reed

Coming off a Pro Bowl season, Griffin will resume his duties as Seattle's starting left cornerback, but it remains unclear who will start across from him in the season opener. Dunbar has been receiving more opportunities as of late, but also missed two practices for personal reasons, slowing his momentum a bit as he tries to dethrone Tre Flowers. Regardless of how it unfolds, this trio of cornerbacks gives the Seahawks the best depth they've had on the outside since the "Legion of Boom" dissolved. At the nickel position, Amadi and Marquise Blair will both see action depending on the opponent and situation. Remaining a reliable insurance option at cornerback and an invaluable special teams standout, Thorpe will outlast Ryan Neal for one of the final spots.

Safeties (4): Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Marquise Blair, Lano Hill

As evidenced on the practice field, Seattle should have a top-five safety duo with Adams joining forces with Diggs in the secondary. Their skill sets compliment one another quite well, as Adams offers elite blitzing skills and can blow up runs in the backfield, while Diggs displayed his ball hawking savvy with three interceptions in just five starts for the Seahawks last season. Blair has emerged as one of the most improved players in training camp and even if he doesn't get many snaps at safety, he's earned a significant role as a nickel defender in three-safety packages. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Hill will make the team primarily due to his game experience and special teams value, beating out undrafted rookie Chris Miller.

Specialists (3): Jason Myers, Michael Dickson, Tyler Ott

Seattle doesn't have any other kickers, punters, or long snappers on the roster currently, so it's pretty obvious who will be manning these three spots.

Practice Squad (16): Danny Etling, Cody Thompson, Penny Hart, Aaron Fuller, Tyler Mabry, Chad Wheeler, Kyle Fuller, Demarcus Christmas, Debione Renfro, Ryan Neal, Chris Miller, five players from outside rosters*

