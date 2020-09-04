Last 4 In, First 4 Out: Which Seahawks Defensive 'Bubble' Players Will Make 53-Man Roster?

After wrapping up their final practice in a training camp unlike any other on Thursday, the Seahawks have now shifted their focus towards the upcoming season opener against the Falcons.

As a key part of that process, Seattle faces the daunting task of finalizing its 53-man roster before Saturday's 1 PM PST deadline. Deciding which players to keep doesn't always come down to pure talent, as position depth, age, contract, and other factors are also considered by the front office and coaching staff. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a new wrench into the process, eliminating preseason games normally used to evaluate players on other rosters.