Examining Free Agent Offensive Line Options for Seahawks

The Seahawks have their work cut out for them, needing to fill several major holes along their offensive line. Looking specifically at tackle and center, there are numerous quality options hitting the free agent market.

As has been the case in several previous offseasons, the Seahawks will open a new league year with multiple starting offensive linemen scheduled to become free agents on March 16.

Unrestricted free agents Duane Brown, Brandon Shell, Ethan Pocic are all set to hit the market without a new deal before then. That leaves Seattle without its top options at both tackle spots, as well as its center on its depth chart, creating major questions about who will be in the lineup to protect Russell Wilson.

Needless to say, while the Seahawks hope to retain many of the aforementioned veterans, the need in the trenches is dire. Putting each player in one of three different categories - last resort, capable veterans, and best fits - let's breakdown tackle and center options for Seattle on the free agent market along the offensive line.

Last Resort Justin Britt, Center Just a reminder that this category is "last resort." It would not be ideal to have Britt snapping to Russell Wilson once again, as he did from 2016 until his unfortunate shortened season in 2019. However, he also was a steady presence along the those offensive lines for Seattle, even if he was not a perennial Pro Bowler. It's time for the Seahawks to make a major upgrade at center and Britt would be a boring retread that would not move the needle to a necessary level. Germain Ifedi, Tackle Avert your eyes Seahawks fans. Ifedi had an embattled stint with the Seahawks as their starting right tackle for three seasons. Since leaving Seattle following the 2019 season, he has moved around from guard to right tackle for the Chicago Bears. His versatility still makes him somewhat attractive as a depth piece. However, if the Seahawks are rolling with Ifedi in the lineup once again, they have failed. Retaining Brandon Shell would be a better option. Nate Solder, Tackle Finally, someone who is not a former Seahawk. Solder won two Super Bowls as the New England Patriots' left tackle. At 33, his best days may be behind him and Pro Football Focus agrees, giving him a 60.3 grade for the 2021 season in New York. Seattle could do worse than Solder at tackle, but like Ifedi, if they are forced to go with an aging, declining left tackle, they have failed their star quarterback. Capable Veterans Eric Fisher, Tackle Fisher is only a slight upgrade from Solder at tackle. Pro Football Focus gave him a slightly better 68.2 mark last season. Where his attraction to Seattle comes into play is his 73.3 run blocking grade. He would be asked to pave roads for Seattle running backs on a regular basis at either tackle spot and from the looks of it, the former No. 1 overall pick still can at least do that. Ryan Jensen, Center Jensen is just about the whole package at center. With eight seasons under his belt for two franchises, he offers a bevvy of experience. In 2020, he snapped the football to Tom Brady all the way to a Super Bowl title. Last season, he turned in one of his best campaigns, earning a 70.3 PFF grade. He also has three straight seasons of at least a 73.0 run blocking grade. Durability is a skill, and one that Jensen seems to possess, as he has not missed a single game since 2016 (81 regular season games). The only thing working against him is the fact that he is set to be 31 years old before the start of training camp. Ben Jones, Center Jones and Jensen are in similar camps as centers on the wrong side of 30 who can still bring the pain. Have you heard of a running back named Derrick Henry? Allow me to introduce you to the man responsible for opening numerous holes through which Henry sprinted. Jones was a mauler in the middle of the fierce Tennessee line. Since his rookie year of 2012, Jones has never garnered a PFF grade lower than 70.0. He also has missed just one game in his entire 10-year career. Best Fits Brian Allen, Center While Jones and Jensen have more experience, Allen offers the best combination of excellent production and future value at just 26 years of age. In the final year of his rookie contract with the Rams, he earned a stellar 80.2 grade, including an elite 87.4 mark in run blocking. Plus, being the most recent starting center to win the Super Bowl doesn't hurt. He is already familiar with Shane Waldron and wouldn't need as many reps to get up to speed as other new centers coming to Seattle. The one concern is Allen was not a top center until 2021, leaving the question whether or not he was a one-year wonder. He looks to be worth the risk. Plus, taking a quality starting center from one of your biggest rivals doesn't hurt, either.

Terron Armstead, Tackle

Do the Seahawks do the unthinkable and snatch perhaps the best left tackle on the free agent market? For the better part of seven seasons, Armstead was the blind side protector of future Hall of Famer Drew Brees in New Orleans. That resulted in five seasons of at least an 80.0 PFF grade. Last year, at 30, he earned a solid 75.9 mark. He is set to earn big bucks and for good reason. The Seahawks would have one of the best left tackles in all the league if they were to open the wallet for Armstead's services.

Matt Pryor, Tackle

Pryor offers a combination of versatility and production few other free agent tackles can. He made five starts for the Colts last year, four at right tackle and one at left tackle. No matter where he played, he stood out. Horseshoe Huddle called him "one of the best offseason additions made by the Colts" ahead of the 2021 season. He graded out as the best pass-blocking tackle on Indianapolis' roster, not allowing a single sack with a 76.5 overall grade. He just barely turned 27 years old, thus he could be just only beginning to tap into his potential. Seattle could snag a future stalwart tackle on the cheaper side.