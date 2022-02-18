Colts 2021 Season Review: Offensive Tackles

While the Colts locked up their stud right tackle before the 2021 season, the future at left tackle remains a mystery.

With Super Bowl LVI in the books, the NFL offseason has officially begun for all teams around the league.

For every team, including the champion Los Angeles Rams, it’s a time of self-evaluation with free agency and the NFL Draft right around the corner. All teams will be looking to identify their biggest weaknesses and come up with a plan to get better for 2022.

The Indianapolis Colts have been in this phase for some time now. After missing out on the playoffs for the second time in three years, the Colts are doing some serious soul searching to find a way back in the postseason.

Next up in our “2021 Season Review” series on Horseshoe Huddle are the offensive tackles. The Colts know who their right tackle will be both now and in the future. However, questions still linger about the left tackle spot after a year of shaky performances.

Since there are not many statistical categories for offensive linemen, we will include the grades given to the players by Pro Football Focus to help indicate performance.

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Braden Smith

Stats: 11 games, 11 starts (all at RT), 80.6 PFF overall grade (70.8 PB, 86.0 RB), 4 sacks allowed, 6 penalties

The Colts made it known to Braden Smith before the 2021 season even began that they wanted to keep him around for a long time.

On the first day of training camp, Smith and the Colts agreed to a four-year, $72.4 million extension with $42 million guaranteed. He has been a stalwart at right tackle for the team since the middle of his rookie year and will be for the foreseeable future.

“I feel like Indianapolis is my home,” Smith said in training camp. “They paid me, so I want to pay them back. I want to play my best football, help them win as many games as we can, and just keep giving back.”

The start of the 2021 season did not start how Smith wanted. After starting Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, Smith injured his foot during the game and did not return until Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans.

It’s safe to say the Colts were a much better team when Smith was on the field. He posted the highest PFF overall and run-blocking grades of any Colts’ offensive linemen. He was PFF’s 13th highest graded tackle in the NFL.

The Colts are very happy with Smith’s performance and his ability to lock down the right side of the line.

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Fisher

Stats: 15 games, 15 starts (all at LT), 68.2 PFF overall grade (61.0 PB, 73.3 RB), 7 sacks allowed, 8 penalties

The Colts were put into a less than ideal situation last offseason when long-time left tackle Anthony Castonzo decided to retire after the 2020 season. After 10 seasons, the Colts would need to find a new starter at the position.

It wasn’t until after the NFL Draft that the Colts signed long-time Kansas City Chiefs left tackle, Eric Fisher. Fisher had been released from the Chiefs and was recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered in the AFC Championship game. Even with the significant injury, the Colts felt he would make a full recovery and return to his 2020 form when he was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Fisher would miss the first two games of the season as he was still recovering from his injury, but was able to start Week 3 and play the rest of the season. While he was available for the rest of the season, he would not return to his Pro Bowl form.

Fisher did a great job in the running game as he consistently opened holes for running back Jonathan Taylor. Where Fisher struggled was in pass protection, especially against speed rushers. His seven sacks allowed were the most out of any of the starting offensive linemen. Fisher’s performance during the Week 18 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars was so poor that he was benched in the middle of the game

Fisher’s future with the team is up in the air as he is set to be a free agent this spring. There is a chance that Fisher could be brought back, but the Colts will certainly be looking to upgrade at the position.

© Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Pryor

Stats: 17 games, 5 starts (4 RT, 1 LT), 76.5 PFF overall grade (75.2 PB, 74.8 RB), 0 sacks allowed, 6 penalties

Matt Pryor may have been one of the best offseason additions made by the Colts, and it happened right before Week 1.

With the Colts facing issues with offensive tackle depth, and Fisher still not back from injury, the Colts traded a sixth-round pick in 2022 to the Philadelphia Eagles for Pryor and a seventh-round pick. The trade turned out to be a great success.

With injuries to both Smith and Fisher throughout the year, Pryor became a very serviceable swing tackle, starting games at both spots. His pass-blocking grade from PFF was the best out of all the Colts offensive linemen as he did not give up a sack. Pryor was the one who took over for Fisher in Week 18.

When the trade was made for Pryor, the thought was that he would be a backup tackle that could also switch inside to guard when needed. With his performance in 2021 when called upon, and still only 27 years old, the Colts may have found something to build on with Pryor having the chance to start.

Pryor is also a free agent this spring. The Colts would be smart to keep Pryor around to see what he can become. At worst, the Colts have a reliable swing tackle that can fill in admirably.

© Robert Scheer/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Julién Davenport

Stats: 9 games, 4 starts (2 LT, 2 RT), 45.3 PFF overall grade (28.8 PB, 62.0 RB), 4 sacks allowed, 1 penalty

The worst of the bunch from 2021 was Julién Davenport. After signing a one-year deal with the Colts last offseason, there were doubts that Davenport would even make the roster.

However, after outperforming Sam Tevi and Will Holden in training camp, Davenport was named the starter at left tackle until Fisher returned. But when the regular season came around, Davenport struggled mightily. He had the worst pass-blocking grade out of any Colts offensive linemen and gave up four sacks despite playing less than half of the Colts offensive snaps.

Davenport will also be a free agent this offseason, and it is doubtful he returns to the Colts.

Outlook for 2022

When looking at the offensive tackle position for the Colts, the two sides could not be more opposite.

Smith has the right side locked down for many years to come and has the potential to become a Pro Bowler at right tackle. His ability to maul defenders in the running game combined with his growth in pass protection make him a borderline top-10 tackle in the NFL.

The concern is with the left tackle position as the Colts currently do not have anyone on the roster that plays arguably the most important position on the offensive line.

There is a chance that the Colts could bring Fisher back for 2022, but with his benching in Week 18, it does not seem likely. A guy the Colts should absolutely bring back is Pryor, as he could not only be a serviceable starter but a very solid option as a backup swing tackle with his ability to play both sides. The Colts will be scouring the free-agent market, as well, to see if there are any upgrades available, but high-quality free agents at that position do not come cheap.

Ideally, the Colts would like to find their long-term solution at left tackle in the draft as the player will be younger and cost less money. The Colts already have big money tied up in their offensive line with Smith and Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly, and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson’s contract extension is expected to make him the highest-paid guard in the NFL. Look for the make a move this spring to find their left tackle of the future in the draft.

Left tackle is just one of the cornerstone potions that the Colts will be searching to fill this offseason. With the offensive line being so important to the team, expect this to be a top priority throughout free agency and the draft.

Have thoughts on the performance of the offensive tackles from the Colts in 2021? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

