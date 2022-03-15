Examining Remaining Linebacker Free Agent Options For Seahawks

The Seahawks bid farewell to one of their franchise icons in Bobby Wagner. That leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the defense at linebacker. Who might step in and fill the role?

The Seahawks need a new middle linebacker with Bobby Wagner's recent release. Jordyn Brooks certainly appears to be the heir apparent, with an eye-popping stat line in 2021, with 184 tackles including an NFL-high 109 solo takedowns. Even if he slides over to fill Wagner's spot, that leaves his spot vacant.

All Seahawks' Matty Brown explained the details of the defensive alignment, stating...

"The MIKE and the WILL will form a pair of inside linebackers when Seattle is in base, with the front looking like a head-up or shaded 5-2. This is very similar to the 2021 Seahawks’ base fronts of bear and under. It means that the MIKE and WILL often have similar roles, and their assignment can be tweaked based on their talents."

Brooks is a fit for MIKE or WILL. He might be a better fit for WILL, given his athleticism and speed, having to work more in space. This leaves the MIKE position open with guys like Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven, who suffered a torn ACL in August and missed the entire 2021 season, vying to fill the void.

Needless to say, the Seahawks should be in the market for a MIKE-type linebacker, be it via the draft or free agency. Let's take a look at possible linebacker free agent opens, categorizing them into three categories - last resort, capable veterans, and best fit.