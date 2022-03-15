Skip to main content

Examining Remaining Linebacker Free Agent Options For Seahawks

The Seahawks bid farewell to one of their franchise icons in Bobby Wagner. That leaves a gaping hole in the middle of the defense at linebacker. Who might step in and fill the role?
The Seahawks need a new middle linebacker with Bobby Wagner's recent release. Jordyn Brooks certainly appears to be the heir apparent, with an eye-popping stat line in 2021, with 184 tackles including an NFL-high 109 solo takedowns. Even if he slides over to fill Wagner's spot, that leaves his spot vacant.

All Seahawks' Matty Brown explained the details of the defensive alignment, stating...

 "The MIKE and the WILL will form a pair of inside linebackers when Seattle is in base, with the front looking like a head-up or shaded 5-2. This is very similar to the 2021 Seahawks’ base fronts of bear and under. It means that the MIKE and WILL often have similar roles, and their assignment can be tweaked based on their talents."

Brooks is a fit for MIKE or WILL. He might be a better fit for WILL, given his athleticism and speed, having to work more in space. This leaves the MIKE position open with guys like Cody Barton and Ben Burr-Kirven, who suffered a torn ACL in August and missed the entire 2021 season, vying to fill the void.

Needless to say, the Seahawks should be in the market for a MIKE-type linebacker, be it via the draft or free agency. Let's take a look at possible linebacker free agent opens, categorizing them into three categories - last resort, capable veterans, and best fit. 

Last Resort

Jonathan Bostic

Bostic will be 31 years old before the 2022 season starts and he has plenty of tread on the tires having played for eight seasons. Though he had back-to-back 100-plus tackle seasons in 2019 and 2020, he showed signs of wear and tear last year. He played just four games before his season ended prematurely with a torn pectoral muscle. If he can bounce back, he was playing at a high level pre-injury. Given that he is now on the wrong side of 30, the Seahawks should be cautious. 

Reggie Ragland

The Giants were Ragland's third team in five years. With 67 tackles in a reserve role in 2021, Ragland can provide production in a pinch. He earned a 61.2 grade from Pro Football Focus, as he struggled in various aspects of his game. Seattle will need to do better than Ragland if they don't want production to plummet from Wagner's departure. 

