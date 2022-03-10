How Bobby Wagner's Release Impacts Seahawks

For the first time in a decade, Bobby Wagner will not be manning the heart of the Seahawks' defense. Matty F. Brown discusses the impact of Wagner's exit and how Seattle will move forward without the future Hall of Fame linebacker.

The Seahawks made the tough decision to cut legendary linebacker Bobby Wagner on March 8, per multiple reports. In doing so, Seattle will save $16.6 million towards the salary cap.

The sad truth is this: the middle linebacker showed consistent signs of physical decline in 2021. The negative impact on his work in the pass and run game was visible throughout the season. He had to think ahead to play certain things, like high-low conflict or run away; and even then he was behind. It’s anticlimactic and ill-fitting that the surefire future Hall of Famer's Seahawks career ended on the first play of a meaningless Week 17 bout with the Lions.

So where does Wagner’s departure leave Seattle’s 2022 linebacker group?

With the Seahawks continuing their bear looks and leaning more heavily into 3-4 personnel, the lines between the SAM and the LEO are going to blur into what will essentially be two linebackers on the edge.

The MIKE and the WILL will form a pair of inside linebackers when Seattle is in base, with the front looking like a head-up or shaded 5-2. This is very similar to the 2021 Seahawks’ base fronts of bear and under. It means that the MIKE and WILL often have similar roles, and their assignment can be tweaked based on their talents.

For instance: in the last two seasons, versus trips, Jordyn Brooks technically moved over to the MIKE spot to keep his speed in the weak hook and to keep Wagner from having to match the final No. 3 receiver deep.

When the Seahawks move into nickel, they will substitute a fifth defensive back in for the SAM linebacker. However, the SAM player is likely to move to a defensive end spot.

Seattle will also run more 4-3-looking, over and even fronts. The defense is going to be multiple—again building off past seasons. The noticeable difference front-wise will be in the personnel it looks to acquire for the edge positions.

The Seahawks will still aim to run their nickel bear defense of “falcon.” This places what is technically the WILL linebacker down at the line of scrimmage. Brooks has experience and the size to do this. Fourth-year man Ben Burr-Kirven would struggle to hold up in this role. Cody Barton’s days at SAM showed that he struggles playing down on the edge as well.

Brooks brings an all-round skillset to the linebacker position that could see him play either MIKE or WILL.

There are instances where the WILL gets more in-space assignments. Examples include: the WILL getting curl-flat assignments in cover 3 (the MIKE doesn’t) and also being the curl over No. 2 player in some middle field open zone coverages. The WILL is also often protected by the 3-technique player in shaded fronts.

That’s why WILL suits Burr-Kirven’s smaller size and speed better than MIKE. Burr-Kirven played brilliantly in the preseason before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Barton on the other hand is a better fit for MIKE than WILL, given his lesser speed than Brooks—the man he would be starting next to. Barton has suffered from a lack of consistency throughout his Seahawks career.

Seattle’s front office should not enter 2022 counting on either Barton or Burr-Kirven to be the answer. The duo’s contracts expire in 2023 and the Seahawks need to add competition.

It just so happens that this year’s draft is loaded with talented linebacker prospects. One option is Georgia’s Channing Tindall. But whoever Seattle decides on, the team must upgrade its depth to replace the irreplaceable Bobby Wagner.