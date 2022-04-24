Fact or Fiction: How Will 2022 NFL Draft Play Out For Seahawks?

Holding four picks in the top 75 selections, John Schneider and Pete Carroll have an opportunity to restock Seattle's roster with young talent in the 2022 NFL Draft. Reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez try to predict what will transpire in Las Vegas next week.

When it comes to predictability, trying to speculate what the Seahawks will do during draft weekend can be an exercise of futility. Few general managers know to how to throw a curveball better than John Schneider, who has made plenty of unexpected picks over the years that have left draft pundits scratching their collective heads.

Back in 2011, Schneider's second draft in Seattle, the team surprised many by investing a first-round pick in Alabama tackle James Carpenter. Only a year later, in a selection panned by most experts at the time, he "reached" to pick West Virginia defensive end Bruce Irvin. In a few other examples that worked out to varying degrees, he stunningly selected running back Rashaad Penny and linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round of the 2018 and 2020 drafts respectively.

Aside from his penchant for making early picks from left field, forecasting what Schneider will do during the draft can also be extremely difficult due to his eagerness to conduct trades to move up and down the board. Since 2011, only Patriots coach/general manager Bill Belichick has executed more draft weekend trades than him, and it's not out of the realm of possibility he could do it again while holding the No. 9 pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Considering Schneider and coach Pete Carroll's track record for orchestrating the unexpected in 12 seasons calling the shots, it's anyone's guess what will unfold in Las Vegas starting next Thursday. Taking a stab at predicting the unpredictable, reporters Corbin Smith and Ty Gonzalez pulled out their crystal balls and played "Fact or Fiction," projecting what will become reality for the Seahawks next weekend.