For Seahawks, Could Malik Willis Be Next Russell Wilson?

With loud tools across the board, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis may have the highest ceiling of the 2022 quarterback prospects. In his latest video breakdown, Matty F. Brown analyzes Willis' game and his potential fit with the Seahawks.

Quarterback Malik Willis proved a divisive evaluation in the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis embodies the "tools-y" skillset in-vogue in the pros. The Liberty product's arm talent, mobility and improvizational talent tore apart college football and, more importantly, translates well to the NFL fashion. Willis' strengths fall right in line with the present—and seemingly future—of the quarterback position. This gives him frightening potential.

The disagreement comes with Willis' weaknesses and whether they outweigh the positives. WIllis is a project, first and foremost. Above other issues, his avoidance of the middle areas of the field in college was most troubling. How much development is required and how much can be achieved in the pros are the major questions. It's this debate which halted Willis' rise to being the consensus No. 1 quarterback of the class.

It is spooky how Willis' positives and negatives share so many similarities with Russell Wilson, whose recent departure has left the Seahawks without a franchise quarterback for the first time since 2012. There's a good chance Seattle's front office will have seriously considered Willis as its next quarterback, even if first-round talk for an unpolished prospect could seem scary. Then again, general manager John Schenider has never seemed afraid of swinging big.



By no means are Willis and Wilson the same player; Wilson was far more complete as a prospect coming out. However, if Willis were to land in Seattle, the offensive design and concepts would look pretty similar to the Wilson experience.



Just as I did with my Desmond Ridder video breakdown, I largely focus on the positives with Willis.