Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jody Allen: The Most Important Person in Crucial Seahawks Offseason

    The Seahawks are at a crossroads. And while the average fan may never think about her, Jody Allen will make the biggest impact this offseason.
    Author:

    It goes without saying, but the 2021 Seahawks have been an absolute disaster. Their offense is amongst the worst in the league and Russell Wilson isn't playing well. The defense has been better recently but still isn't what anybody would consider a great unit. The team is 3-7 and will need to run the table for any chance to make the playoffs, and calls for a true rebuild are getting louder. Those voices aren't going anywhere either, especially if Wilson repeats his 2020 offseason performance, throwing his teammates and organization under the bus while handing Adam Schefter a list of four teams he would want to play for.

    Those aren't normal things and while many members of the Seahawks media wanted to or flat-out refused to engage in what was very clearly an issue, even they can't deny the noise if it happens again. But without a first-round pick and a bad quarterback class coming forward, what are the Seahawks to do if Wilson shoots his way out of town? Ultimately, that call cannot come from Wilson, Pete Carroll or even John Schneider without the blessing of owner Jody Allen.

    Allen, the sister of the late Paul Allen, has been relatively quiet since taking over the reins. She barely makes any public appearances, doesn't speak to the media much and appears to be happy just staying out of the limelight. And, for the record, there is nothing wrong with those choices. In many ways, they echo the lead her brother set forth many years ago. But what we do not know about Allen is how involved she is on the football side of things, and this is where Paul Allen shined. He was curious enough to be informed but trusted his football people to make football decisions (for the most part).

    But the simple truth remains that we do not know if his sister shares that curiosity. And it is this enigma that makes Jody Allen the most important person in the building this spring—not Wilson, Carroll or Schneider. Ultimately, it is Allen who will need to greenlight a Wilson trade or a Carroll firing, not Schneider. Is she willing to pull that trigger? We don't really know and that could be a terrifying proposition.

    Read More

    Something needs to change in Seattle. The team is quickly falling apart. Its star player has stagnated and is disgruntled. The coaching staff is outdated and the front office is missing on a lot more moves than it used to. The status quo just isn't going to cut it in 2022, unless Ms. Allen allows it to be. Changes need to happen this off-season. But before they can happen, we need to hear from the most important person of the offseason.

    USATSI_12749998
    GM Report

    Jody Allen: The Most Important Person in Crucial Seahawks Offseason

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_17209544
    GM Report

    Analysis: Seahawks Should Consider Shutting Down Russell Wilson For Rest of Season

    14 hours ago
    Tre Brown
    Seahawks News

    Surgery 'Imminent,' Seahawks Likely Lose CB Tre Brown For Season

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17209420
    GM Report

    Report Card: Top Performers in Seahawks 23-13 Loss to Cardinals

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17209530
    Seahawks News

    Tyler Lockett, Russell Wilson Offer Differing Assessment of Seahawks' Third Down Struggles

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17209372
    GM Report

    That's All, Folks: It's Time For Seahawks to Shift Focus Towards Navigating Bleak Future

    21 hours ago
    Tre Brown
    Seahawks News

    Seahawks Lose Rookie CB Tre Brown to Patellar Tendon Injury

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17209522
    Game Day

    Analysis: 5 Key Moments That Led to Seahawks’ Lackluster 23-13 Loss to Cardinals

    Nov 21, 2021