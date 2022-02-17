Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: AFC North

NFL free agency begins on March 14 and the Seahawks are expected to be among the most active shoppers. Before then, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode are each picking one free agent per team who they feel best fits Seattle's needs this offseason. Up first: the AFC North.

With the Rams crowned NFL champions following their 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, it's time to look ahead at the offseason to come. Beginning March 14, teams will be able to negotiate contracts with the free agent class of 2022, and the Seahawks—fresh off a disappointing 7-10 campaign—are expected to be among the most active clubs.

As the new league year inches closer, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode will each be picking one free agent per team who they feel fits Seattle the best. Up next in this exercise is the AFC North.

Cincinnati Bengals

Ty Dane Gonzalez: DL B.J. Hill

The Seahawks need to generate more pressure from the interior and the Bengals offer a pair of solutions on that front. In the end, I'm going with Hill after his impressive run in the postseason. Including playoffs, Pro Football Focus put him down for 38 total pressures on the year as he secured a career-high 7.0 sacks. He's also a stout run defender, plugging up holes with his large 6-foot-3, 311-pound frame and 33-inch arms. But with Cincinnati coming off a surprising appearance at Super Bowl LVI and boasting the league's third-highest salary cap space projection at $57.3 million, it's going to be hard to rip away anyone useful from the defending AFC champions.

Colby Patnode: DL Larry Ogunjobi

There may not have been a more unheralded 7.5-sack season in the NFL this year than what Ogunjobi put together. The Seahawks need pass rush, particularly from the interior of their defensive line. Poona Ford did rank among the top-10 defensive tackles in ESPN's pass rush win rate, but that only led to two sacks—1.5 of them coming in the final game of the season. Ogunjobi isn’t great against the run, but his ability to win against guards can help a Seahawks defense that needs to take pressure off what should be a solid secondary.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Gonzalez: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster has been a divisive figure for most of his career, receiving criticism for his outspoken nature and some of his actions on social media. But however you may feel about the former USC standout, he's still an explosive playmaker when he's healthy. After missing the majority of 2021 with a shoulder injury, Smith-Schuster will head back to free agency coming off a 15-catch, 129-yard campaign. That will likely put him on course to sign his second consecutive one-year contract this offseason, but at an even lower dollar figure than the $8 million he landed a year ago. At that point, the Seahawks should absolutely be in his market with hopes of adding some firepower to their slot receiver position.

Patnode: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

I know it seems counterproductive to spend money on the receiver position, especially with a major DK Metcalf extension likely coming this offseason. But when you remove Tyler Lockett and Metcalf from the equation, the most reliable pass catcher currently under club control is Freddie Swain. We can all agree that is less than ideal. Smith-Schuster is coming off an injury and already had to settle for a one-year deal last offseason. He may be lucky to replicate his one-year, $8 million deal he got a year ago, but he does carry 100-catch, 1,000-yard upside. And as your tertiary receiving threat, you can do a lot worse—like the Seahawks currently are.

Baltimore Ravens

Gonzalez: C Bradley Bozeman

Why bank on Ethan Pocic's second half of 2021 being legit when you can land someone a bit more established? Bozeman has been a solid interior offensive lineman for the Ravens over the past four years and really shined in his move to center this past season. The Alabama product finished seventh in ESPN's run block win rate metric (72 percent) and second in pass block win rate (97 percent), allowing 3.0 sacks on 21 total pressures. He'll be expensive, but it might be time for Seattle to heavily invest in the center position.

Patnode: DL Calais Campbell

He’s no longer the beast he was in Arizona or even Jacksonville, but Campbell is still a quality player who earned an 80.8 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2021, despite posting his lowest sack total (1.5) since his rookie season in 2008. Campbell shouldn’t carry the load, but as a rotational D-lineman on a one-year deal, he can be a valuable asset for Clint Hurtt’s defense. Other Ravens that could be fits in Seattle include cornerback Jimmy Smith and receiver Sammy Watkins.

Cleveland Browns

Gonzalez: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

This is probably a little too "out there," but there's no denying that Clowney makes a good deal of sense for what the Seahawks need right now. Appearing in 14 games for the Browns, the eight-year veteran reached the 9.0-sack threshold for just the second time in his career. Furthermore, he proved to be one of the league's most efficient pass rushers, finishing fourth amongst all edges in ESPN's pass rush win rate metric (24 percent). Cleveland's free agent class doesn't have a ton to offer, admittedly, but a reunion with Clowney is very appealing if—and that's a fairly big "if"—both parties are up for it.

Patnode: EDGE Jadeveon Clowney

Hold on, hear me out. Clowney was quite good for the Browns in 2021, posting 9.0 sacks and two forced fumbles, earning a 66.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. It’s been two years since Clowney’s foolhardy attempt to land a mega-contract, and the likelihood that he’s ever going to recoup the money he passed on with the Seahawks' reported long-term extension offer are slim-to-none. We do not know how Clowney feels about Seattle, but he did speak glowingly about his time in the Pacific Northwest and, by all accounts, Pete Carroll never burns bridges. Clowney could really help Seattle’s defensive line and is unlikely to cost more than $12 million to $14 million APY range.

More Free Agent Targets Per Team

AFC East