Seahawks 2022 Free Agent Targets Per Team: AFC East

NFL free agency begins on March 14 and the Seahawks are expected to be among the most active shoppers. Before then, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode are each picking one free agent per team who they feel best fits Seattle's needs this offseason. Up first: the AFC East.

With the Rams crowned NFL champions following their 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, it's time to look ahead at the offseason to come. Beginning March 14, teams will be able to negotiate contracts with the free agent class of 2022, and the Seahawks—fresh off a disappointing 7-10 campaign—are expected to be among the most active clubs.

As the new league year inches closer, Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode will each be picking one free agent per team who they feel fits Seattle the best. Up first in this exercise is the AFC East—a division general manager John Schneider and company did not tap into last offseason.

New England Patriots

Ty Dane Gonzalez: IOL Ted Karras

After trying to make it work with Ethan Pocic and Kyle Fuller, it's time for Seattle to invest better resources in its center position. Karras exclusively played at the two guard spots in his return to the Patriots—primarily on the left side—but he's a center by trade and a well-rounded one at that. Pro Football Focus had him down for just 11 pressures surrendered in 2021, and he performed admirably in the run game to top it all off. From the Seahawks' perspective, I would instead prefer someone like Titans free agent Ben Jones, but that shouldn't overshadow the fact that Karras would be a significant upgrade over what they've featured at center in recent memory.

Colby Patnode: IOL Ted Karras

The center position has been such a mess for the Seahawks over the past half-decade that, whenever Pocic strings together consecutive good starts, the Internet becomes abuzz with film-watchers promising that he’s turned the corner. This isn’t meant to trash Pocic—who is a quality NFL backup you can survive with in a pinch—but center has been more or less a disaster since the departure of Max Unger. Karras played more than 800 snaps last season and surrendered just 3.0 sacks, earning a 72.8 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Miami Dolphins

Gonzalez: QB Jacoby Brissett

While tight end Mike Gesicki or edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah would seem to be the obvious choice here, I believe both will wind up being priced out of the Seahawks' level of comfort. Instead, although I debated buying in on a potential bounceback campaign from receiver Will Fuller, I feel the Dolphins' free agent class presents an opportunity for Seattle to address an under-the-radar need: backup quarterback. Brissett has started 37 games in his career, including five in 2021, and has passed for 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions on a 60.2 percent completion rate in that time. He won't exactly inspire a ton of confidence if Russell Wilson misses any action, but he's almost certainly better—and more seasoned—than Geno Smith.

Patnode: EDGE Emmanuel Ogbah

Spend the money. The Seahawks have done a poor job of getting to the quarterback; and while they’ve spent some serious resources attempting to address the pass rush, only Darrell Taylor appears to be a starting-caliber edge player. Ogbah had 9.0 sacks on a whopping 61 pressures in 2021, per Pro Football Focus. You cannot win if you don’t impact the quarterback. Seattle has shown no repeatable skill at identifying this player in the draft, so why should it bank on finding an impact rookie in 2022? Gesicki was also considered with the idea of providing Wilson his first reliable receiving tight end since Jimmy Graham.

New York Jets

Gonzalez: T Morgan Moses

If impending free agent Brandon Shell departs this offseason, the Seahawks may simply turn to late-season starter Jake Curhan or 2021 sixth-round draft pick Stone Forsythe at right tackle. But if they prefer to solidify that spot with a more veteran presence, Moses could be an intriguing fit. Now, the 31-year old's numbers in pass protection are going to make some eyes roll, considering he gave up the sixth-most pressures (49) amongst all NFL tackles in his first year with the Jets, per Pro Football Focus. However, only four of those resulted in sacks, and he excelled as a run blocker throughout the year. He moves well despite his towering 6-foot-6, 335-pound stature and has experience in a wide-zone rushing scheme, which makes him a good fit for Andy Dickerson's offensive line in Seattle.

Patnode: WR Braxton Berrios

The Jets have a few interesting options here, but Berrios gives the Seahawks a valuable safety blanket in the slot and some special teams upside. I’m fully prepared on seeing headlines in August about how much better Freddie Swain looks at camp and how “pumped” Dee Eskridge is to “show what he can do," but my window for winning before Wilson shoots his way out of town is closing quickly. Having a reliable tertiary receiving option is critically underrated, just like Berrios. Moses and Jamison Crowder were also heavily considered, but I’m sticking with Berrios—if for no other reason than to talk about an underrated player at an underrated position of need.

Buffalo Bills

Gonzalez: DL Efe Obada

There really isn't a ton to comb through in the Bills' upcoming free agent class. I don't foresee the Seahawks putting their pass rushing eggs in the basket of an aging veteran like Mario Addison or Jerry Hughes, nor do I feel cornerback Levi Wallace—despite his prototypical length—is exciting enough for them to pass over retaining someone like Sidney Jones. Obada is an interesting hedge in the event defensive lineman Rasheem Green exits in free agency, offering versatility on the inside and outside with a decent knack for getting to the quarterback. He was a mainstay on Buffalo's injury report and missed several games, however, but he's a solid rotational defender when healthy. He might be worth taking a flyer on.

Patnode: EDGE Mario Addison

Yes, Addison is older. No, he’s not an elite, “go all-in” type of player. But he’s still productive, garnering 7.0 sacks in 2021. Frankly, there aren’t many Bills that will excite Seahawks fans. Veteran receiver Emmanuel Sanders was under strong consideration if you’d like to understand how shallow this pool ultimately is.