Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

Corbin Smith

After months of anticipation, the 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league has been forced to resort to a virtual draft format with coaches, executives, scouts, and even commissioner Roger Goodell working remotely from home. While it's inconvenienced those involved in the process, the event should still be a thrilling one for fans as a new wave of talent enters the NFL starting on Thursday night.

Owning seven total picks in this year's draft, including six in the first four rounds, the Seahawks surprised by using their original first round pick at No. 27 overall on Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Seattle originally was scheduled to make eight selections, but Schneider dealt a fifth round pick to Washington in exchange for cornerback Quinton Dunbar in March. Three of their selections are compensatory ones after losing safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Justin Coleman, and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen in free agency last year.

Here's a list of the Seahawks 2020 picks, including their overall spot:

  • Round 1, Pick 27 - Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech
  • Round 2, Pick 59
  • Round 2, Pick 64
  • Round 3, Pick 101*
  • Round 4, Pick 133
  • Round 4, Pick 144*
  • Round 6, Pick 214*

*Compensatory selection

As the draft continues on Friday and Saturday, visit this live blog frequently as we provide the latest updates on picks made by other teams, trade rumors, Seattle's selections, and much more. Make sure to click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner and join the conversation in the comments section below.

Seahawks Surprise, Select LB Jordyn Brooks with Pick No. 27

Seattle has a penchant for making unexpected first round selections and continued that trend on Thursday, staying put at their first round pick to select an athletic linebacker in Brooks.

Corbin Smith

by

First Round Pick Jordyn Brooks Adds Versatility, Toughness to Seahawks Defense

Few suspected Seattle would draft a linebacker early, let alone with its first pick at No. 27 overall. But by picking the best player on their draft board, the Seahawks can't wait to add Brooks to their defense.

Corbin Smith

by

While a Surprise, Jordyn Brooks Certainly Fits Seahawks

Selecting anyone at No. 27 overall was a surprise, in itself, for the Seahawks. But an inside linebacker? What was John Schneider thinking?

Rob Rang

2020 NFL Draft: 5 Nickel Cornerbacks Seahawks Should Consider

As things stand, Seattle's slot cornerback role is Ugo Amadi's to lose. But analyst Matty Brown thinks the Seahawks should bring in competition for him, outlining five possible NFL Draft targets.

Matty F. Brown

12 Players Seahawks Should Target on Day Two of 2020 NFL Draft

Seattle shocked everyone in the first round by not only staying at No. 27 overall, but using its native pick on a linebacker. With several bigger needs left to address, John Schneider should look closely at these 10 options on day two.

Corbin Smith

Schneider: Seahawks Attempted to Trade Down Before Drafting Jordyn Brooks

Seattle looked destined to trade down or out of the first round for a ninth consecutive draft. But then, John Schneider's former employer had other ideas, throwing a wrench in the team's plans before selecting Brooks.

Corbin Smith

Seahawks Not 'Closing the Door' on Jadeveon Clowney Returning

Clowney hasn't received the type of market he envisioned and he's been forced to lower his demands. While he still remains a free agent, general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll aren't ready to officially move on from him just yet.

Thomas Hall10

Ranking Seahawks Day 3 Draft Picks in John Schneider/Pete Carroll Era

Few general managers have had more day three success than John Schneider has during his decade running the Seahawks. Which players picked on day three rank as his best? And which ones didn't work out as hoped?

Nick Lee

