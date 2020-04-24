Seattle Seahawks NFL Draft Live Blog Day 2

After months of anticipation, the 2020 NFL Draft has finally arrived.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the league has been forced to resort to a virtual draft format with coaches, executives, scouts, and even commissioner Roger Goodell working remotely from home. While it's inconvenienced those involved in the process, the event should still be a thrilling one for fans as a new wave of talent enters the NFL starting on Thursday night.

Owning seven total picks in this year's draft, including six in the first four rounds, the Seahawks surprised by using their original first round pick at No. 27 overall on Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Seattle originally was scheduled to make eight selections, but Schneider dealt a fifth round pick to Washington in exchange for cornerback Quinton Dunbar in March. Three of their selections are compensatory ones after losing safety Earl Thomas, cornerback Justin Coleman, and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen in free agency last year.

Here's a list of the Seahawks 2020 picks, including their overall spot:

Round 1, Pick 27 - Jordyn Brooks, LB, Texas Tech

Round 2, Pick 59

Round 2, Pick 64

Round 3, Pick 101*

Round 4, Pick 133

Round 4, Pick 144*

Round 6, Pick 214*

*Compensatory selection

As the draft continues on Friday and Saturday, visit this live blog frequently as we provide the latest updates on picks made by other teams, trade rumors, Seattle's selections, and much more. Make sure to click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner and join the conversation in the comments section below.