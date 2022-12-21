Seahawks Sign DT Daviyon Nixon, Bolster Defensive Line Depth

Previously starring at Iowa, Daviyon Nixon hasn't done much in two seasons with the Carolina Panthers. But the defensive line-needy Seattle Seahawks hope to unearth some of the athletic defender's untapped potential amid a playoff run.

After losing defensive tackle Bryan Mone to a season-ending knee injury last week, the Seahawks have added defensive line reinforcements for the final stretch run.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Seattle has signed free agent defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon, who recently was waived by Carolina. In a corresponding move to make room on the 53-man roster, the team cut reserve running back Tony Jones Jr.

Turning in a stellar collegiate career at Iowa, Nixon racked up 74 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and 19 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Hawkeyes. Displaying rare athleticism for a 300-plus pound defensive tackle, he also returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown as a junior, helping him earn First-Team All-American honors in 2020 before opting to declare for the NFL Draft.

During the pre-draft process, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Nixon posted a 4.90-second 40-yard dash at 313 pounds. He also reportedly ran a respectable 4.70 short shuttle, exhibiting speed and quickness rarely found at his position.

Despite the impressive testing, however, Nixon surprisingly didn't hear his name called in the draft until the Panthers stopped his free fall by selecting him 158th overall in the fifth round. Struggling to find a consistent spot in the team's defensive line rotation, his rookie season ended after just seven games due to a knee injury and he finished with just nine tackles and a partial sack in limited playing time.

Fully recovered from his injury in time for training camp, Nixon produced three tackles in exhibition play and Carolina cut him during final roster cuts in September, promptly re-signing him to the practice squad once he cleared waivers. Logging only 62 defensive snaps in seven games, the organization moved on from him on December 13.

After failing to stick with the Panthers, with Mone done for the year and veteran Al Woods ailing, the Seahawks hope to unlock some of Nixon's untapped potential as a 3-tech defensive tackle in their hybrid 3-4 defense. If there's reason to believe he may be able to turn the corner with a change of scenery, Pro Football Focus did give him a 75.8 pass rushing grade as a rookie, suggesting he flashed in limited opportunities.

If Nixon can return to college form and inflict some damage penetrating gaps with his elite quickness off the snap, he could wind up being more than a late season rental for Seattle and play his way into future plans. Of course, it's also possible his lack of success in Carolina wasn't a fluke and he will have to earn a spot rotating with Shelby Harris, Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson, L.J. Collier, and Myles Adams.

The decision to cut Jones, who was signed as a free agent in October and played in four games with the Seahawks, suggests starter Ken Walker III should be in good shape despite sitting out Tuesday's practice with a lingering ankle issue. Currently, the team has Walker, Travis Homer, and DeeJay Dallas on the 53-man roster and re-signed Wayne Gallman to the practice squad as insurance.

