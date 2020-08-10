Entering Sophomore Season, DK Metcalf Ready to Push 'Game to the Next Level'

At this time last August, DK Metcalf wasted little time impressing teammates, coaches, fans, and media members alike in his first training camp with the Seahawks.

Towering over opposing defenders with his massive 6-foot3, 228-pound frame, Metcalf seemed to reel in spectacular catches daily and quickly earned the respect of quarterback Russell Wilson. Despite his outstanding start, however, it remained unclear how the second-round pick out of Ole Miss would perform in actual game action. Then, he underwent knee surgery, which cost him the final three exhibition contests and put his status for the season opener in doubt.

But after making a rapid recovery, Metcalf did indeed return for the Seahawks' season opener. And he didn't just suit up - he set a franchise record with 89 receiving yards in his debut, breaking a long-held record by Hall of Famer Steve Largent.

58 receptions, 900 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns later, it's safe to say Metcalf lived up to the hype, as his initial impressions on the practice field translated well to Sundays. Now gearing up for his second season, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll believes the 22-year old is just getting warmed up.

"He's going to be better this year," Carroll told reporters on Monday. "He had an incredible offseason. He spent, I don't know, at least a month with Russell [Wilson] working out, they found a way to do it, and they had a phenomenal summer in that regard. What gives him a chance to be a really exciting player is his mentality."

Last week wasn't the first time since Seattle's Divisional Round loss to Green Bay where Carroll has spoken highly about Metcalf's prospects. Throughout the offseason, including at the NFL combine in February, he raved about the receiver's relentless work ethic, mental mindset, and drive to be one of the best at his position.

"To go along with [being a] natural athlete, he can make things look exactly like it is supposed to look, so there is really just no limits on him and the really exciting thing is he realizes that and he’s going for it, so we will see him apply himself again all over and hopefully getting through this season and this summer will allow him to really be in a great frame of mind so he can take off from here.”

Based on Carroll's most recent comments, Metcalf has done just that over the past few months, maximizing on his latest opportunity to improve despite the COVID-19 pandemic eliminating traditional OTAs and minicamps this spring.

While Metcalf didn't disclose how often he and Wilson worked together in recent months to reporters, as Carroll mentioned, he worked with the quarterback a fair amount of time at his California home while social distancing, allowing their chemistry to continue to develop.

Compared to last year when he was an untested rookie, Metcalf feels he has a better feel for Wilson on a personal level, which he believes will benefit both players on and off the field.

"We know how one another is going to react to certain things," Metcalf said in a Zoom press conference on Friday. "It's just a bond that goes further than football. Football is only a short period of my life. Just building relationships while I'm here that are going last a lifetime. So any bond that you have, besides just the common 'Hey, go run that route and be done,' is going to be great."

Entering the 2019 NFL Draft, many draft pundits knocked Metcalf for his lack of route running skills, viewing him as a one-trick pony who only could beat defenses as a vertical threat. Durability and agility concerns also led to his fall to the end of the second round before Seattle traded up to select him.

But it became apparent upon Metcalf's arrival for rookie minicamp that these red flags weren't warranted. As his rookie season progressed, he became more comfortable and with the help of Wilson, tackle Duane Brown, and linebacker Bobby Wagner, he established a blueprint to pave the way to immediate success, including consistently being the last player off the practice field while catching extra passes off the Jugs machine.

Reaping the rewards of his hard work, Metcalf exploded in the playoffs for the Seahawks and introduced himself to a national audience in the Wild Card round. Torching the Eagles secondary, he finished with an NFL rookie record 160 receiving yards as the Seahawks advanced to play at Lambeau Field.

Following a spectacular first season, Metcalf isn't shoveling too much coal into the hype train and is leaving that job for Carroll and others. As Wilson once advised him, he knows "nothing is going to be handed to you" and refuses to let his prior success get to his head.

With that said, Metcalf understood where he needed to improve the most this offseason, further enhancing his understanding of Seattle's offense with hopes of seeing more action in the slot and continuing to harness his craft after being credited with seven dropped passes last year.

"Basically just building on last year," Metcalf said of his 2020 goals. "I know had a few drops last year that I've got to clean up. And just expanding my role in the offense and learning the offense more. I know last year I was just getting my feet wet with everything in the offense and being in the league. It's just taking the next step, taking my game to the next level."

Considering how much Metcalf dominated as a rookie, if he was "just getting his feet wet," that's a scary proposition for the rest of the NFL. With a rare blend of size, speed, soft hands, and a passion for the game at his disposal, the freakish talent seemingly has unlimited potential catching passes from Wilson.

And as he's reiterated time and time again, Carroll has no doubts the rising star's determination to be great will be the difference maker that allows him to reach the lofty expectations set forth by him individually, the coaching staff, and a host of others outside the organization.

"He's really a bright football player, and he's got flexibility, and he blocks, and he can rip down the field, so we hope to just use more than ever and fit him together in this team... He's screaming that he wants to do something really special. He's a beautiful part of this team. I can't wait to see him go."