Former Seahawks CB Tre Flowers Reaches Super Bowl LVI With Bengals

After a wild Championship Sunday around the NFL, only one former Seahawks player is left standing: cornerback Tre Flowers. The fourth-year man out of Oklahoma State and the Bengals advanced to Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, toppling the Chiefs and former Seattle defensive linemen Frank Clark and Jarran Reed in a 27-24 overtime win.

The former fifth-round pick of Seattle's—who was claimed off waivers by the Bengals on October 14—has primarily been a nickel and dime package specialist and special teams constant for his new team. He registered nine defensive snaps over the course of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime defeat of Kansas City in the AFC championship game, and was credited by NFL Next Gen Stats with an 11-yard catch allowed to Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes targeted Flowers just one more time on the afternoon, which saw the fourth-year defensive back matched up against tight end Travis Kelce in the slot on a key third down. Kelce managed to get a step on Flowers as he cut outside, but a solid recovery by the latter and a slight overthrow by Mahomes led to an incompletion and forced Kansas City's first punt of the game.

But while Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson's eventual game-winning field goal punched Flowers' ticket to the Super Bowl, it also sent several other former Seahawks packing. This includes the defensive line duo of Frank Clark and Jarran Reed, whom were reunited shortly after Reed was cut by Seattle last March.

On Sunday night, an additional pair of former Seahawks were eliminated with the 49ers' 20-17 loss to the Rams: cornerback Dontae Johnson and practice squad receiver Connor Wedington. Set to play in its second Super Bowl in four years, Los Angeles was the only team to enter championship weekend without any former Seattle players on its roster.

Nevertheless, football in the state of Washington will still be represented well on both sides of the big game by former college standouts Cooper Kupp, Greg Gaines, Taylor Rapp, Drew Sample and others.

The Rams and Bengals will convene at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI on February 13.