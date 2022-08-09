Skip to main content

Geno Smith Ahead of Drew Lock on Seahawks First Unofficial Depth Chart

Smith has received nearly all of the first-team reps under center thus far in camp and will head into Seattle's preseason opener remaining ahead in a head-to-head competition against Lock.

Set to face the Steelers in their exhibition opener on Saturday, the Seahawks unveiled their first unofficial depth chart for the 2022 season on Monday.

With training camp only two weeks in and three exhibition contests left to play, depth charts released this time of year should be taken with a huge grain of salt. With that said, for the most part, the pecking order at each position matches up with how Seattle has handed out reps so far on the practice field, including at quarterback.

During the first two weeks of camp, Geno Smith has received the majority of the first-team reps under center thanks to his experience running Shane Waldron's offense. Not surprisingly, he's listed as the first quarterback ahead of Drew Lock, indicating he will start with the first-team offense in Pittsburgh this weekend.

In the backfield, Rashaad Penny remains listed as the starter, while Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas are listed as the primary backups behind him. At receiver, Marquise Goodwin and Freddie Swain will enter the preseason listed as the third and fourth receivers behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while Noah Fant and Will Dissly are both listed as potential starters at tight end.

Along the offensive line, despite the fact rookie Abraham Lucas has been with the first-team offense in each of the Seahawks previous three practices, including their Saturday mock game, incumbent Jake Curhan remains atop the depth chart for now. First-round pick Charles Cross is entrenched as the starter at left tackle, while veterans Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, and Gabe Jackson have the interior offensive line spots locked down.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

PositionStarterReserveReserve

QB

Geno Smith

Drew Lock

Jacob Eason

RB

Rashaad Penny

Ken Walker III

DeeJay Dallas

Travis Homer

Josh Johnson

Darwin Thompson

FB

Nick Bellore

WR

DK Metcalf

Marquise Goodwin

Aaron Fuller

Cody Thompson

Dareke Young

Deontez Alexander

WR

Tyler Lockett

Freddie Swain

Penny Hart

Dee Eskridge

Cade Johnson

Bo Melton

Kevin Kassis

TE

Noah Fant OR

Will Dissly

Tyler Mabry

Colby Parkinson

Cade Brewer

LT

Charles Cross

Stone Forsythe

Liam Ryan

LG

Damien Lewis

Greg Eiland

C

Austin Blythe

Kyle Fuller

Dakoda Shepley

RG

Gabe Jackson

Phil Haynes

Shamarious Gilmore

Eric Wilson

RT

Jake Curhan

Abraham Lucas

Keenan Forbes

On defense, there aren't many surprises for Seattle either. Shelby Harris and Poona Ford have been seeing most of the first-team reps at defensive end in the team's new 3-4 front, while Al Woods has anchored the middle at nose tackle. Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu have played the bulk of the snaps with the first-team at outside linebacker as well.

In the middle of the defense, Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton have cemented their status as starting linebackers and likely won't play much in the preseason. Expect to see a big dose of Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Tanner Muse, and undrafted rookie Vi Jones in those contests as the three players battle for two spots on the 53-man roster.

As for the secondary, it may be telling that Josh Jones is listed ahead of Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair as the primary backup at free safety behind Quandre Diggs. Ryan Neal remains the backup to Jamal Adams at strong safety, though he's currently dealing with a leg injury and may not play next weekend. Sidney Jones and Artie Burns have been the starting cornerbacks throughout camp and the depth chart reflects that, but rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant are closing in fast as the backups behind them and pushing for immediate playing time.

There's no drama with specialists, as Seattle will roll forward again with the trio of Jason Myers, Tyler Ott, and former All-Pro Michael Dickson.

PositionStarterReserveReserve

DE

Shelby Harris

Quinton Jefferson

Jarrod Hewitt

Antonio Valentino

NT

Al Woods

Bryan Mone

Matt Gotel

Antonio Valentino

DE

Poona Ford

L.J. Collier

Myles Adams

OLB

Darrell Taylor

Alton Robinson

Aaron Donkor

MLB

Jordyn Brooks

Nick Bellore

Lakiem Williams

Joel Dublanko

MLB

Cody Barton

Iggy Iyiegbuniwe

Tanner Muse

Vi Jones

OLB

Uchenna Nwosu

Boye Mafe

Joshua Onujiogu

Tyreke Smith

CB

Sidney Jones

Coby Bryant

John Reid

Justin Coleman

Elijah Jones

CB

Artie Burns

Tariq Woolen

Michael Jackson

Josh Valentine-Turner

FS

Quandre Diggs

Josh Jones

Joey Blount

Marquise Blair

Scott Nelson

SS

Jamal Adams

Ryan Neal

Bubba Bolden

Ugo Amadi

Deontai Williams

K

Jason Myers

P

Michael Dickson

LS

Tyler Ott

KR

DeeJay Dallas

Ken Walker III

PR

Freddie Swain

Dee Eskridge

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

drew lock geno smith
Seahawks News

Seahawks Camp: NFL Sources Predict Seattle QB Winner

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
Jordyn Brooks
GM Report

Jordyn Brooks, Seahawks' 2020 Draft Class Poised to Hasten Rebuilding Process

By Corbin K. Smith17 hours ago
Russell Wilson
Seahawks News

Fans React To Ex-Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Getting Booed At Seattle WNBA Game

By Logan Macdonald23 hours ago
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) passes during minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center Field.
Seahawks News

Seahawks QB Drew Lock Shares Thoughts on Performance in Mock Game

By Daniel FlickAug 8, 2022 8:45 AM EDT
USATSI_18606280
Seahawks News

Locking It Up?: Seahawks Pete Carroll Clears Air On QB Battle

By Cole ThompsonAug 7, 2022 7:30 PM EDT
Tariq Woolen
Seahawks News

Seattle Rookie CB Tariq Woolen Embracing Challenge of Covering Seahawks' Receivers

By Connor ZimmerleeAug 7, 2022 5:40 PM EDT
mafe
Seahawks News

Seahawks Edge Boye Mafe: 'Let it Run, Let it Ride, and Play Fast'

By Kevin Tame, JrAug 7, 2022 2:54 PM EDT
Kareem Hunt
Seahawks News

Browns RB Kareem Hunt Requests Trade; Should Seahawks Be Interested?

By Jeremy BrenerAug 7, 2022 11:29 AM EDT