Geno Smith Ahead of Drew Lock on Seahawks First Unofficial Depth Chart
Set to face the Steelers in their exhibition opener on Saturday, the Seahawks unveiled their first unofficial depth chart for the 2022 season on Monday.
With training camp only two weeks in and three exhibition contests left to play, depth charts released this time of year should be taken with a huge grain of salt. With that said, for the most part, the pecking order at each position matches up with how Seattle has handed out reps so far on the practice field, including at quarterback.
During the first two weeks of camp, Geno Smith has received the majority of the first-team reps under center thanks to his experience running Shane Waldron's offense. Not surprisingly, he's listed as the first quarterback ahead of Drew Lock, indicating he will start with the first-team offense in Pittsburgh this weekend.
In the backfield, Rashaad Penny remains listed as the starter, while Ken Walker III and DeeJay Dallas are listed as the primary backups behind him. At receiver, Marquise Goodwin and Freddie Swain will enter the preseason listed as the third and fourth receivers behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, while Noah Fant and Will Dissly are both listed as potential starters at tight end.
Along the offensive line, despite the fact rookie Abraham Lucas has been with the first-team offense in each of the Seahawks previous three practices, including their Saturday mock game, incumbent Jake Curhan remains atop the depth chart for now. First-round pick Charles Cross is entrenched as the starter at left tackle, while veterans Damien Lewis, Austin Blythe, and Gabe Jackson have the interior offensive line spots locked down.
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|Reserve
QB
Geno Smith
Drew Lock
Jacob Eason
RB
Rashaad Penny
Ken Walker III
DeeJay Dallas
Travis Homer
Josh Johnson
Darwin Thompson
FB
Nick Bellore
WR
DK Metcalf
Marquise Goodwin
Aaron Fuller
Cody Thompson
Dareke Young
Deontez Alexander
WR
Tyler Lockett
Freddie Swain
Penny Hart
Dee Eskridge
Cade Johnson
Bo Melton
Kevin Kassis
TE
Noah Fant OR
Will Dissly
Tyler Mabry
Colby Parkinson
Cade Brewer
LT
Charles Cross
Stone Forsythe
Liam Ryan
LG
Damien Lewis
Greg Eiland
C
Austin Blythe
Kyle Fuller
Dakoda Shepley
RG
Gabe Jackson
Phil Haynes
Shamarious Gilmore
Eric Wilson
RT
Jake Curhan
Abraham Lucas
Keenan Forbes
On defense, there aren't many surprises for Seattle either. Shelby Harris and Poona Ford have been seeing most of the first-team reps at defensive end in the team's new 3-4 front, while Al Woods has anchored the middle at nose tackle. Darrell Taylor and Uchenna Nwosu have played the bulk of the snaps with the first-team at outside linebacker as well.
In the middle of the defense, Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton have cemented their status as starting linebackers and likely won't play much in the preseason. Expect to see a big dose of Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Tanner Muse, and undrafted rookie Vi Jones in those contests as the three players battle for two spots on the 53-man roster.
As for the secondary, it may be telling that Josh Jones is listed ahead of Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair as the primary backup at free safety behind Quandre Diggs. Ryan Neal remains the backup to Jamal Adams at strong safety, though he's currently dealing with a leg injury and may not play next weekend. Sidney Jones and Artie Burns have been the starting cornerbacks throughout camp and the depth chart reflects that, but rookies Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant are closing in fast as the backups behind them and pushing for immediate playing time.
There's no drama with specialists, as Seattle will roll forward again with the trio of Jason Myers, Tyler Ott, and former All-Pro Michael Dickson.
|Position
|Starter
|Reserve
|Reserve
DE
Shelby Harris
Quinton Jefferson
Jarrod Hewitt
Antonio Valentino
NT
Al Woods
Bryan Mone
Matt Gotel
Antonio Valentino
DE
Poona Ford
L.J. Collier
Myles Adams
OLB
Darrell Taylor
Alton Robinson
Aaron Donkor
MLB
Jordyn Brooks
Nick Bellore
Lakiem Williams
Joel Dublanko
MLB
Cody Barton
Iggy Iyiegbuniwe
Tanner Muse
Vi Jones
OLB
Uchenna Nwosu
Boye Mafe
Joshua Onujiogu
Tyreke Smith
CB
Sidney Jones
Coby Bryant
John Reid
Justin Coleman
Elijah Jones
CB
Artie Burns
Tariq Woolen
Michael Jackson
Josh Valentine-Turner
FS
Quandre Diggs
Josh Jones
Joey Blount
Marquise Blair
Scott Nelson
SS
Jamal Adams
Ryan Neal
Bubba Bolden
Ugo Amadi
Deontai Williams
K
Jason Myers
P
Michael Dickson
LS
Tyler Ott
KR
DeeJay Dallas
Ken Walker III
PR
Freddie Swain
Dee Eskridge