Jon Rhattigan 'Ready to Go' For Seahawks, Set to Be Activated From PUP List

Two weeks after being designated to return to practice, the Seahawks could receive a major boost on special teams with linebacker Jon Rhattigan set to be activated from the PUP list.

Speaking with reporters prior to Wednesday's practice as Seattle gears up for a Week 14 home matchup with Carolina, coach Pete Carroll indicated Rhattigan is "ready to go" after a year-long recovery from a torn ACL. Barring any unforeseen setbacks, he looks poised to be added to the 53-man roster to fill an open spot created when safety Josh Jones landed on injured reserve Tuesday.

"Really excited about Jon being back in action," Carroll said. "He's looked great, he's really been fast and the process must have been on point because the day he came back a couple weeks ago, he was going. He could go and he hasn't backed off one step the whole time, so we're counting on Jon helping us."

Rhattigan, who signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent immediately after the 2021 NFL Draft, emerged as a late bloomer at Army. Following three seasons on campus as a backup, he broke out with 78 tackles, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown, earning Second-Team All-American honors from USA Today and Pro Football Focus.

Despite missing most of his first training camp with hamstring injury, Rhattigan impressed in his preseason debut and though the Seahawks cut him during final roster cuts, he quickly landed on their practice squad. Earning a game day elevation for the season opener, he promptly was signed to the 53-man roster and surfaced as one of the team's best special teams contributors.

Before injuring his knee in a Week 14 loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium while covering a kickoff, Rhattigan produced 10 tackles and a fumble recovery in 14 games while playing 250 snaps on special teams.

Still months away from being cleared to return to the field, Rhattigan started training camp on the PUP list and per NFL league rules, he was required to miss at least the first four regular season games when he wasn't activated for Week 1. He officially returned to practice on November 22, opening a 21-day window for the team to either activate him or place him back on the PUP for the rest of the season.

Upon his anticipated return, which could happen as early as this weekend against Carolina, Rhattigan should immediately rejoin kick and punt coverage teams along with other special teams units. He will also provide an insurance option behind starters Jordyn Brooks and Cody Barton at inside linebacker, a position that has lacked depth this season after releasing Bobby Wagner in the offseason and losing Ben Burr-Kirven to injured reserve.

