Marquise Goodwin Active For Seahawks Against Buccaneers in Germany

After receiving a questionable designation on the Seahawks final injury report on Friday, Marquise Goodwin will be active against the Buccaneers for Sunday's international Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany.

Dealing with a groin injury suffered during a Week 8 win over the New York Giants, Goodwin didn't suit up in last week's 31-21 win against the Cardinals in Arizona. But following two practices as a limited participant to open this week, he was upgraded to full participant on Friday, dramatically improving his chances of being available to suit up.

With the speedy veteran in uniform, quarterback Geno Smith will have his complete arsenal of offensive weapons against Tampa Bay's fifth-ranked scoring defense.

Away from Goodwin being active, Seattle enters Sunday's historic contest with few injury questions. Linebacker Cullen Gillaspia was placed on injured reserve on Saturday and the team didn't fill his open roster spot, meaning they only needed to list five players as inactive. Instead, they elevated undrafted rookie linebacker Vi Jones as a short-term special teams replacement.

Headlining that list, the Seahawks will surprisingly be without nose tackle Bryan Mone, who wasn't listed on the injury report at all this week and appears to be out as a matchup-related healthy scratch. Facing a Buccaneers offense that ranks 32nd in rushing, the team opted to suit up a more athletic pass rushing interior option in Myles Adams instead.

In addition to Mone not being in uniform, defensive tackle L.J. Collier also won't be active and will miss his seventh game of the season total as a healthy scratch in Germany after starting the season on injured reserve with an elbow issue.

Capping off Seattle's inactives list, offensive lineman Jake Curhan will once again be a healthy scratch with Gabe Jackson, Damien Lewis, and Phil Haynes available at the guard spots. Running back Tony Jones Jr. and safety Teez Tabor also won't play despite being healthy due to numbers games at their respective positions.

