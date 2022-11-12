Seahawks Elevate Vi Jones From Practice Squad to Make NFL Debut vs. Buccaneers

Needing depth reinforcements on special teams after losing Cullen Gillaspia to a potential season-ending knee injury, the Seahawks elevated undrafted rookie linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's international game in Munich.

Previously starring at North Carolina State, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Jones enjoyed a stellar 2021 season with 45 tackles and 6.0 sacks before opting to declare early for the NFL Draft. Starting his collegiate career at USC before transferring, he blocked six field goals in four seasons between the two programs, emerging as one of the best special teams players in the country.

Despite that success, however, Jones did not receive an invite to the NFL combine or any postseason all-star games. Catching the attention of Seattle's scouts among other teams, he put on a clinic at his pro day workout, running the 40-yard dash in a blazing 4.52 seconds and posting a sub-7.00 3-cone drill to showcase his elite change of direction skills.

Jones, who signed with Seattle shortly after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft, impressed during his first offseason program with the organization while seeing action as an off ball inside linebacker and outside linebacker in coordinator Clint Hurtt's hybrid 3-4 defense. Though he didn't make the initial 53-man roster, he was promptly signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers due to his versatility, upside, and special teams capabilities.

After elevating outside linebacker Joshua Onujiogu last week, Jones will become the second undrafted rookie defender at the position to make his NFL debut for Seattle in as many games.

While it remains to be seen whether or not Jones will see any action on defense on Sunday against the Buccaneers as Onujiogu did last week against the Cardinals, he should play a prominent role on kick and punt coverage teams helping replace Gillaspia, who landed on injured reserve on Saturday. Earlier in the week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll indicated he would need surgery to repair a knee injury suffered in last weekend's 31-21 win over the Cardinals in Arizona.

With Jones elevated to fill the gap, the Seahawks didn't make another corresponding roster move and will play Sunday's game with one open spot on their 53-man roster. Most likely, that opening will be used to activate cornerback Tre Brown before their next game against the Raiders in two week after their bye.

