Pro Bowl Nods Could Pay Dividends For Seahawks Jordyn Brooks, Tariq Woolen

While the Pro Bowl will look much different this year without an actual tackle football game taking place in Las Vegas and a flag football game replacing it, earning a spot on the team still carries weight on a resume and pays off for rising young stars such as Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks and cornerback Tariq Woolen.

As highlighted by Nick Korte of OverTheCap.com, the NFL's current collective bargaining agreement contains two mechanisms where players can receive a salary bump for a Pro Bowl selection on the original ballot. Alternate selections chosen after voting concludes do not count as part of this process.

Per Korte, the two mechanisms are as follows:

Article 7, Section 4(e)(iv) creates a tier of Proven Performance Escalator that can raise the salary of a player drafted outside of the first round to the value of the second round restricted free agent tender.

Article 7, Section 7(g)(iii-iv) calls for fifth year options on first round rookie contracts to equate to the transition tag if named to a Pro Bowl once in their first three seasons, and to the franchise tag for two or three.

In the case of Brooks and Woolen, who would each be first time Pro Bowl selections if they remain in first place in voting, both players currently would qualify for one of those situations.

As a former first round pick, based on 2020 fifth year option values, Brooks would earn an additional $3.462 million with his fifth-year option bumping up to transition tag value. Woolen, a fifth-round pick out of UTSA, currently is slated to make $1.1 million in his rookie season and would see his salary increase to the value of a second-round tender for a restricted free agent. Based on last year's estimates, he would likely net an additional $4 million for qualifying for the Proven Performance Escalator.

Remaining in the lead at inside linebacker with 69,109 votes as of Wednesday, Brooks ranks second in the NFL with 131 combined tackles and also has four pass breakups, a sack, and two tackles for loss. In his third season with the Seahawks, the former Texas Tech standout has done an excellent job stepping into an expanded leadership role while taking over the reins as the team's new on-field play caller in place of departed star Bobby Wagner.

Exceeding all expectations, Woolen earned a Week 1 starting job at right cornerback for Seattle and "Riq the Freak" hasn't looked back, as the 6-foot-4 speedster leads the NFL with six interceptions, establishing a new franchise rookie record. In addition to his half dozen picks, he also blocked a field goal that teammate Mike Jackson returned for a touchdown, recovered two fumbles, and produced six pass breakups in coverage.

In the long run, receiving Pro Bowl distinction will give Brooks and Woolen extra ammunition when they eventually negotiate for a second contract with the Seahawks. But thanks to incentives created as part of the most recent CBA, both stand to gain financially before they sign the dotted line on a new deal in the future as a reward for their stellar play on the field.

