Seahawks Defense Continues to Dominate Early Pro Bowl Voting

The Seattle Seahawks' defense has had its ups and downs on the field this season.

But when it comes to earning individual votes for this season's Pro Bowl, the Seahawks have been dominant.

Rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen and linebacker Jordyn Brooks continue to lead their respective positions in total Pro Bowl votes based on Wednesday's release of the latest results. Woolen leads all defensive backs with 89,085 votes while Brooks leads all inside linebackers with 69,109 votes.

The pair have been crucial to Seattle's success this season, and they have the numbers to back it up.

Woolen is tied with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson for a league-leading six interceptions. The rookie snagged his latest pick in Seattle's 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Woolen had a four-game streak of recording an interception from Week 3 through Week 6.

As for Brooks, he's tied with Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin for the third-most total tackles in the league with 131.

Last season, Brooks finished second in the league with 184 total tackles.

The Seahawks (7-5) host the Carolina Panthers (4-8) on Sunday at Lumen Field. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

