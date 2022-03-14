Report: Seahawks Re-Signing Veteran DT Al Woods

Mere minutes removed from re-signing safety Quandre Diggs to a three-year, $40 million contract, the Seahawks have also reached an agreement to reunite with veteran defensive tackle Al Woods. The deal was first announced by Woods' agency, SportsTrust, and was confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport to be for two years and $9 million with $4.75 million in guarantees.

After opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods returned to Seattle in 2021 and finished the year as one of the team's most valuable defensive players. The Louisiana product proved to be a daunting matchup for opposing interior offensive linemen, particularly in the run game, racking up a career-high 50 tackles in 16 games played.

As a result, the Seahawks tied the Ravens in allowing the second-fewest yards per carry (3.8) in the NFL. They'll look to repeat that success with a defensive line that has now retained Woods and added veteran Shelby Harris to the mix.

Woods will turn 35 years old on March 25, but he still appears to have plenty of good football left in the tank. Although it remains to be seen how exactly his contract is structured, Seattle now has the rights to the soon-to-be 12-year veteran for the next two seasons.

Since the "legal tampering" period of free agency opened up at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, things have been happening quickly all around the NFL and the Seahawks are playing a significant role. While no outside additions have been made by general manager John Schneider and company thus far, they still have more than enough financial flexibility to shape the next era of football in Seattle. Be sure to keep an eye on our live free agency tracker to stay up-to-date on everything going on.