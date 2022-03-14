Skip to main content
Team(s)
Seattle Seahawks

Report: Seahawks Re-Signing Veteran DT Al Woods

The Seahawks have shored up the interior of their defensive line, re-signing veteran defensive tackle Al Woods to a two-year, $9 million contract.

Mere minutes removed from re-signing safety Quandre Diggs to a three-year, $40 million contract, the Seahawks have also reached an agreement to reunite with veteran defensive tackle Al Woods. The deal was first announced by Woods' agency, SportsTrust, and was confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport to be for two years and $9 million with $4.75 million in guarantees. 

After opting out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Woods returned to Seattle in 2021 and finished the year as one of the team's most valuable defensive players. The Louisiana product proved to be a daunting matchup for opposing interior offensive linemen, particularly in the run game, racking up a career-high 50 tackles in 16 games played.

As a result, the Seahawks tied the Ravens in allowing the second-fewest yards per carry (3.8) in the NFL. They'll look to repeat that success with a defensive line that has now retained Woods and added veteran Shelby Harris to the mix. 

Woods will turn 35 years old on March 25, but he still appears to have plenty of good football left in the tank. Although it remains to be seen how exactly his contract is structured, Seattle now has the rights to the soon-to-be 12-year veteran for the next two seasons.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Since the "legal tampering" period of free agency opened up at 9 a.m. PT on Monday, things have been happening quickly all around the NFL and the Seahawks are playing a significant role. While no outside additions have been made by general manager John Schneider and company thus far, they still have more than enough financial flexibility to shape the next era of football in Seattle. Be sure to keep an eye on our live free agency tracker to stay up-to-date on everything going on.

In This Article (1)

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Quandre Diggs
Seahawks News

Report: Quandre Diggs Staying With Seahawks, Signing Three-Year Deal

By Corbin K. Smith29 minutes ago
Quandre Diggs
Seahawks News

Seahawks 2022 Free Agency Tracker

By Ty Dane Gonzalez1 hour ago
USATSI_9783243
Seahawks News

Desperate For QB Help, Seahawks Should Strongly Consider Signing Colin Kaepernick

By Corbin K. Smith16 hours ago
USATSI_15236047
GM Report

Analysis: 5 Trade Proposals For Seahawks to Replace Russell Wilson

By Corbin K. Smith21 hours ago
Duane Brown
GM Report

Predicting Where Seahawks' Top Free Agents Will Land

By Ty Dane Gonzalez23 hours ago
USATSI_15343170
GM Report

Analysis: Would Trading For Deshaun Watson Make Sense For Seahawks?

By Corbin K. SmithMar 12, 2022
Phil Haynes
Seahawks News

Report: Seahawks Tender G Phil Haynes

By Ty Dane GonzalezMar 12, 2022
USATSI_8995468
Seahawks News

From Bobby Wagner to Deshaun Watson, Seahawks Facing Growing Public Backlash

By Corbin K. SmithMar 11, 2022