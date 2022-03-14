Seahawks 2022 Free Agency Tracker

Life without Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner starts now in Seattle. How will the new era of Seahawks football take shape? Check this page for all the latest free agency updates and rumors as they happen.

As of 9 a.m. PT, the "legal tampering" period of NFL free agency is underway. Players and teams can now negotiate with one another before they're officially able to put pen to paper at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Preliminary agreements will be made and news of anticipated deals will be reported.

OverTheCap.com currently projects the Seahawks to have $46.2 million in salary cap space—fourth-most in the league. After trading franchise quarterback Russell Wilson and releasing future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner last week, it will be interesting to see how general manager John Schneider and company approach the new league year with such financial flexibility. For now, all signs point towards more of a "retooling" of their roster rather than an outright rebuild.

Be sure to stay glued to this page as updates start to flood in regarding the Seahawks.

March 14

9:23 AM: Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus is reporting that the market for tackle Brandon Shell is starting to heat up. The Broncos and Seahawks are among the teams interested.

10:11 PM: The Seahawks have their safety tandem locked down for the long term. Sources confirm to All Seahawks that two-time Pro Bowl selection Quandre Diggs has been re-signed to a three-year, $40 million contract.

10:33 PM: The Seahawks have reached an agreement to re-sign defensive tackle Al Woods, per his agency. Set to turn 35 later this month, Woods played a key role in Seattle holding opponents to the second fewest yards per carry in 2021.