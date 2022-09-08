Russell Wilson 'Cherished Every Second' With Seahawks, Excited For Challenge Leading Broncos

RENTON, Wash. - Following 10 incredibly successful seasons leading the Seahawks, Russell Wilson will take the field in a familiar setting next Monday night. But unlike the past decade, the nine-time Pro Bowler will be wearing a different uniform after being traded to the Broncos in March, creating arguably one of the most significant openers in recent memory.

As foreshadowed at a Storm WNBA game last month, many fans may not be too excited to see Wilson back in his old stomping grounds on Monday. Shown on the jumbotron during a tribute video for retiring star Sue Bird, a blend of boos and cheers filled Climate Pledge Arena. One way or another, one of the loudest fan bases in professional sports will surely take the noise up a few notches seeing him in a visiting uniform as a foe.

Facing the prospects he won't be greeted with the warmest of reactions from the 12s who boisterously cheered him on over the years, Wilson isn't dwelling on the possibility he likely will be entering a hostile environment and now be on the receiving end dealing with their record-breaking noise. Instead, while speaking with Seattle media on Thursday, he maintained a positive perspective looking back at a "special" tenure with the organization heading towards a historic homecoming.

"I was fortunate to play there for 10 years. I know they'll be rowdy," Wilson smiled. "I know they'll be excited to know that it's Monday Night Football, so it'd be a special environment. Listen, I think I gave my heart and soul every day. I know nothing less."

Building a Hall of Fame-worthy resume after being selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson became an immediate starter upon his arrival by beating out high-priced veteran Matt Flynn. From there, he led Seattle to a playoff berth as a rookie and then steered the franchise to its first Lombardi Trophy one year later, ushering in the most successful era in franchise history.

In a decade with the Seahawks, Wilson guided the team to eight playoff berths, four NFC West titles, and a pair of Super Bowls. Individually, he shattered the franchise record books, throwing for more than 37,000 yards and 292 touchdowns while posting a 101.8 passer rating. One of the most potent dual-threat weapons the game has ever seen at the position, he also ran for more than 4,500 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.

But over his final four seasons in the Pacific Northwest, tension mounted between Wilson, coach Pete Carroll, and the organization. Reportedly flustered by general manager John Schneider's interest in Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen prior to the 2017 and 2018 drafts and disgruntled by persistently poor pass protection and lack of involvement in personnel decisions among other issues, he went public with his grievances two years ago after Super Bowl LV, setting in motion of flood of trade rumors.

Along the way, Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers provided ESPN reporter Adam Schefter with four teams his client would be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for. Ultimately, the star quarterback wasn't traded before the 2021 NFL Draft and shifted his focus back to preparing for what would be his final season with the organization.

After a disappointing 7-10 that led to Seattle missing the playoffs for only the second time in 10 years, though he opted not to delve too much into the process that led to his exit, Wilson admitted to reporters on Thursday that he and Carroll "talked several times" about his future before the NFL combine in March. Similar conversations also took place with star linebacker Bobby Wagner and tackle Duane Brown, who both will play for different teams this year as well.

"I was hoping that it would it would all work out and we'll figure out all the details out," Wilson remarked. "And we weren't able to. It's like one of those things, you gotta be able to move on with joy and just say, you know, I still get to play this game."

Once he knew that he would be traded, Wilson cited not being able to visit Seattle Children's Hospital or be on site at his Why Not You Academy as frequently as the toughest part about leaving the Pacific Northwest. For all of his accolades on the field, the 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner's triumphs off the field helping others have always been a central focus for him and his wife Ciara.

But while he's grateful for all the success he attained and the relationships he built with the Seahawks, Wilson is eager for the challenge of starting anew in the Mile High City.

“It’s a life changing time. You have to be able to adjust," Wilson remarked. "Seattle changed me for the better, it taught me about life and it taught me about relationships and how to find joy in everything… It taught me how to play the game even better and doing what I love to do. Starting over and having to revamp is a challenge, but I’ve never feared any challenges ever.”

It remains to be seen how Seahawks fans will embrace Wilson and what the franchise has in store to commemorate his return donning different threads. Regardless of how the 12s react when he takes the field, the signal caller will be looking to win his 58th regular season game at Lumen Field and his former team will be aiming to get the last laugh in one of the most anticipated openers ever.