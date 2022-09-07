Change is never easy. Especially when that change is moving on from someone you have spent 10 years making memories with.

No, this is not a cliche start to a breakup letter, but rather where the Seattle Seahawks find themselves ahead of the 2022 season. With the trade of longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason to the Denver Broncos, that change resulted in a new era for the Seahawks.

Now, with the Seahawks' season opener against the Broncos less than a week away, Wilson will trot out onto the turf at Lumen Field. He will be doing so not as a Seahawk for the first time in his NFL career.

Of course, while this one singular game won't define the Broncos or Seahawks' season, it felt obvious that this would be a matchup that would occur early in the season. With Wilson returning to Seattle for a Week 1 matchup, Pete Carroll was all for it when the schedule was announced.

"I thought it was awesome," Carroll said via The Seattle Times.

Having spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks leads some to believe Wilson will have an inherent advantage come Monday night, but that might just give Carroll a better chance at pulling out the win in Week 1.

"I do have as much information as you can have," Carroll said. "I've probably never known a player any closer than knowing Russ, his quarterbacking, and his playing and his mentality and all of that. He knows me, too. He knows us. So, we'll see what happens."

As for what will happen on Monday and who will have the upper hand between Wilson and his former team, that is still yet to be seen. However, as Wilson returns to his old stomping grounds, it is clear that Carroll looks forward to the opportunity to catch up with his former quarterback.

